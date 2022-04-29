Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question and Johnny Depp couldn’t contain his reaction

Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard star in a trial that keeps the entertainment world on edge. the protagonist of Charlie and the chocolate factory He denounced his partner after four years. The reason was as a result of some statements that she made heard a Washington Post in 2018. There, she said she suffered from domestic violence. Now, since April 11, both, together with their respective lawyers, settle the rough edges in Justice with audio, video and memory evidence that is analyzed in real time.

Now, an unusual moment was experienced in the audience, when Ben King, an employee of a complex in Australia where both involved lived, took the stand. The man in question was the one who found a piece of the actor’s finger, which would have been attacked by his partner at the time.

The witness was questioned by Ben Rottenborn, the attorney for Amber Heardwho wanted to remember that day in March where Depp lost part of his middle finger. “You did not know what could have caused damage to Mr. Depp’s hand while I was there on March 8, correct?” Rottenborn asked. At that, he began to reply that he had talked to the nurse about it. At that moment, the same lawyer shouted: “Objection, rumours!” The surprise was total. “But if you He was the one who asked the question.”Judge Penney Azcarate clarified, a little surprised.

As expected, both Depp and his lawyer began to laugh under their breath due to the misstep of the lawsuit.

Thus, this story added a new chapter, since in previous days recordings of Johnny Depp where he reviled the figure of heard, although it was the artist who came out to lower the effervescence of that moment and warn, publicly, that he never physically hurt her. The court also attached importance to the heated exchange of messages between him and Paul Bettanyactor of Wandavisionwhere they had strong reprimands on her.

Wrapped in this controversy, it was the same actor who came out to clarify the facts and deny them, and argued that the phrases were said in a figurative sense and not with the intention of harming anyone: “It is important to know that none of it was intended to be real and the language used that embarrasses me. It has to be spread in the world like peanut butter.”

And he added about the sayings that came to light: “For example, the text that deals with burning Mrs. Heard is directly from Monty Python and the sketch about burning witches and then drowning them. That’s a movie we’d all see when we were 10 years old, it’s just irreverent and abstract humor”.

The trial is going through instances of great intensity and some evidence is categorical for the final verdict on Thursday. While the entertainment media take a slice of each day, the ex-partner exchanges glances in the court of Fairfax, Virginia. In one of his testimonies, Depp He assured that he was a victim of violence in 2015, when he was close to losing a finger. In her story, she detailed that Amber He threw two glass bottles at him, which caused a serious injury to the area and consequently, he had to undergo reconstruction surgery. This version was justified by Depp’s doctor and friend, David Kipperwho attended his home after the fact.