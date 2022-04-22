Amber Heard’s lawyer takes texts from Johnny Depp in the trial: “Let’s drown her before we burn her”

The actress’s lawyers Amber Heard resumed their interrogation Johnny Depp today, Thursday, in a Virginia court, focusing on his drug and alcohol use, as well as text messages the actor sent to a friend about wanting to kill and disgrace his then-wife.

Heard’s lawyers are trying to derail Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post that Depp claims indirectly defamed him and ruined his lucrative acting career. In the article, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually abused her, despite her allegations. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp cannot deny what happened because he used to drink and take drugs to the point of not remembering what she did.

Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenbornfocused on a 2013 text message exchange between Depp and the actor Paul Bettany in which Depp said: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany replied: “After thinking it over, I don’t think we should burn Amber…”

Depp wrote: “Let’s drown her before we burn her! I am going to (expletive) the corpse of her burned after her to make sure that she is dead”.

Depp previously apologized to the jury for the vulgar language in the texts and He said that “in the heat of the pain I felt, I went to dark places.”

Rottenborn also focused on another of Depp’s texts to Bettany in 2014 in which he mentioned whiskey, pills and powder.

The text messages were sent during a period when Depp said he had stopped drinking. Y they were sent around the time of a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles, on which Heard has said Depp got drunk and assaulted her.

Rottenborn submitted text messages Depp sent to Bettany saying he drank “all night before I picked up Amber to fly to Los Angeles last Sunday… It was ugly, friend… no food for days… powders… half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bulls and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of champagne on the plane…”.

Depp had previously testified that he took two pills of oxycodone, an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time, locked himself in the plane’s bathroom and fell asleep to avoid being pestered by Heard. Also, he had stated that he only drank a glass of champagne on the plane.

To cast further doubt on Depp’s claims that he was not a problem drinker at the time, Heard’s attorney showed the jury a text message Depp had sent to the musician. patty smith about a visit to New York in 2014, in which he recounted having a fight with Heard, getting drunk and being “very disappointed in myself.”

Depp testified in Fairfax County Circuit Court from Tuesday afternoon. The actor spent much of that time describing the couple’s volatile relationship and denying he had ever abused Heard.

He said that Heard often violently attacked him and argued that his film career suffered after she wrote and published her article in the Washington Post.

Heard did not mention Depp by name in the article, but Depp’s lawyers say it was a clear reference to allegations Heard made when he filed for a restraining order against the actor in 2016.

Depp said the allegations and the article contributed to an unfairly blighted reputation that made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

When the interrogations began on Wednesday afternoon, Rottenborn pointed to evidence that Disney he made that decision months before the article was published.

Heard’s attorneys argue that his article was truthful and did not defame him. Also, they have said that Depp ruined his own reputation with his bad behavior.

Tuesday on the stand Depp called the allegations of drug addiction “grotesquely embellished”, although he acknowledged that he uses a lot of drugs. He said his drug use began at age 11, when he secretly took his mother’s “nerve” pills.