Amber Heard’s lawyers refused to participate in the documentary about her trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard credit:Bang Showbiz

Amber Heard’s lawyers declined to appear in the new Discovery+ documentary about her trial against Johnny Depp.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, in connection with an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

In the article, the ‘Aquaman’ star discussed her experience as an alleged victim of domestic abuse, but did not mention the actor by name – despite this, her team argued that it implied he was physically and sexually abusive towards her during the course of their relationship.

A two-part broadcast exploring the controversial six-week trial, with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of the court case, premiered on the platform this Tuesday.

The first segment focused on Johnny’s part with some interviews with his legal team, including his attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez.

However, in the second installment exploring Heard’s story, her attorneys – led by Ben Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft – chose not to share their thoughts.

Shortly after the opening credits, a message appeared that read: “Amber Heard’s attorneys have declined to participate in this film. Her story will be told by experts who covered the trial.”

Instead, archive footage of the courtroom was used, while well-known lawyer Lisa Bloom – who was not representing either side – joined journalists and experts to discuss the case.

This was Johnny’s latest roll of the dice, one more chance to tell the world that he did not physically or sexually abuse his ex-wife, after the Hollywood star lost an earlier libel suit against The Sun in the UK for calling him a woman batterer when Heard’s mistreatment allegations were made public.

“My job was to make it clear to the jury that what he was looking for was to get his reputation back, so his children wouldn’t have to go through life with the stigma of their father being called a domestic abuser, a sexual predator,” Ben said. Chew at the camera in the first part. “I was everything to him.”

Read more

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million following the Washington Post article, denying all allegations of abuse; while Amber Heard countersued her for $100 million, claiming he created a “smear campaign” against her and branded her a liar.

After a lengthy process, the jury found in favor of the “Edward Scissorhands” actor and awarded him just over $10 million, but also awarded Amber $2 million for winning one of the counts in her countersuit. Both parties have appealed the verdict.

In response to the decision to move forward with the case, Lisa Bloom stated: “She didn’t name it. She didn’t talk about any specific incidents of abuse. What she talked about was how difficult it has been to be a representative of domestic abuse and all the reactions she received. Frankly, I was very surprised that she was sued just for that article.”

He added, “Johnny Depp has a lot of money, which means if he’s mad about something, he can hire lawyers that can cost him millions of dollars. Someone like Amber Heard really has to fight to defend himself in a much weaker position.”

As for the overwhelmingly negative response Amber received on social media as the court case unfolded, she noted, “Ironically, it ultimately proves the truth of Amber Heard’s original article, which is essentially: ‘I talked about domestic violence and I paid a price for it.