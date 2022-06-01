Amber Heard’s love story, she was with two Mexicans!

After all the controversy surrounding AmberHeard, There are things that his followers have wondered and that is that since it came to light that he had a relationship with Valentino Lanús, the Mexican actor, little by little they have become more interested in who else conquered his heart.

Actress, model, mother and activist, Amber Heard not only has been characterized by his media ex-marriage with Johnny DeppWell, there were people who earned her love and who had stable and non-toxic relationships with the interpreter.

The protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ has declared herself bisexual and on one occasion commented that her sexuality was still a taboo subject. “Everything changed when I said I was bisexual”he declared.

Here is a list of his love history.

Alexander Monteverde

One of his lesser-known partners was the Mexican filmmaker who lives in Austin, Texas. It is known that the couple had a very formal relationship at the beginning of the actress’s career, and it is speculated that Alejandro was a key player and great supporter at that stage of Heard.

Unfortunately, the relationship had to end because Amber moved to Los Angeles, however, both maintain a great friendship and even the filmmaker supported his former partner in his divorce trial.

Valentino Lanus

One of the most notorious romances of Amber Heard It is without a doubt with the pampered Mexican actor of national soap operas, the relationship between the two began in 2005 and they were seen on countless occasions confirming their great love, unfortunately the relationship lasted only one year, and they ended their engagement for reasons that until now we do not know.

Amber Heard was first engaged to Valentino Lanus, but the relationship did not work out. Getty Images

Mark Wystrach

After ending her relationship with the Mexican actor, the actress began dating the handsome country singer between 2006 and 2007 without any scandal.

Tasya Van Ree

After what Amber Heard publicly declaring himself bisexual, he began a relationship with the photographer and painter between 2008 and 2012, “I don’t label myself one way or another: I’ve had successful relationships with men and now with a woman. I love who I love; what matters is the person, ”said the actress at the time of her being questioned about her sexual preferences.