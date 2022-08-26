Amber Heard’s Machiavellian plan to finish off Johnny Depp once and for all

Amber Heard American actress and model, seems to have been extremely resentful with her ex-husband Johnny Depp after he defeated her in the trial against him. Thus, the actress who plays Mera in the superhero movies “Justice League”, she would be planning a harsh revenge.

heard she was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Their divorce drew media attention because she alleged that he had been abusive for most of their relationship. He then sued her for defamation in 2019 after Heard wrote an op-ed about being a public victim of domestic violence. She also sued the editors of “The Sun” for related libel in England.

If Depp vs. heardthe jury ruled that these statements were false and defamed Depp, but also ruled that she was defamed, not by the actor, but by a former lawyer who worked for the latter, and only on one of the three occasions included in her counterclaim. In this way the court gave Johnny Depp the victory with a millionaire compensation that Amber Heard must pay you.

The actress must pay Johnny Depp the sum of 10.3 million dollars in compensation. However, it seems Amber Heard He does not plan to give up easily since, in addition to admitting that he does not have the money to pay the economic penalty imposed, he has decided to find a new lawyer.

Source: Twitter

Amber Heard he got his attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, to drop his defense, yielding the place to David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown. This would be a new attempt to counterattack the actress who has already filed a motion to appeal the verdict. No doubt it is the opportunity for Amber Heard to try again to win the case against Johnny Depp.