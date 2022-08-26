Amber Heard’s movie premiere suspended

The consequences for Amber Heard After the controversial trial against Johnny Depp, they continue to wreak havoc on his career. He will not only have to pay a millionaire sum to compensate his ex-husband; In addition, the premiere of his latest film is also hanging in the balance because of this problem.

The sequel to “Aquaman”, a film that Amber starred alongside Jason Momoa in 2018, will not see the light as planned. Without giving reasons, the directors of Warner Bros decided that it is not yet time for it to reach the big screen and they decided to postpone its premiere.

The film “The Lost Kingdom”, whose release date was scheduled for March 2023, It will be released only in the Christmas season of that same year, so you will have to wait almost nine more months for its launch.

In his replacement will come to the cinema “Shazam”, another of the heroes of the DC factory.

Amber Heard is “paying dearly”

After the media trial between Deep and the texan actressit was determined that Amber Heard He must compensate his ex-partner for the aggressions he suffered during the 15 months they were together. This, after a long legal fight where the accusations of both parties monopolized all the international media.

Amber must pay Johnny the hefty sum of $8.2 million for having defamed him in an opinion piece; However, these are not the only consequences that the interpreter is carrying on their backs.

According to the president of DC’s film division, Walter Hamada, the role of Amber Heard in “Aquaman” it would have been considerably reduced by the lack of “chemistry” with his colleague, Jason Momoa.

But that is not all, since in addition she had to move to a smaller place to pay her bills and even her own friends would be pushing her aside due to media scandal.

According to a source reported to “Geo News”, some of the celebrities with whom Amber she was out partying, they are completely ignoring her.

“Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, hoping they’ll help her with a place to stay,” the insider said. “She’s being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted. “he added.

To cope with this difficult stage of your life, the hollywood star received an attractive proposal to make an entertainment film for the elderly. This was confirmed by the president of Zen Models, Veronica Madjarian, who offered the actress an approximate sum of 9 million dollars for the production.

Nevertheless, Amber Heard He did not respond to the offer and for the moment he takes refuge in the affection of his closest relatives to get ahead.