Amber Heard’s new movie suffers a delay in its release date

The sequel to ‘Aquaman’, the 2018 film starring Jason Momoa Y Amber Heard, will not see the light on the expected date. Distributor Warner Bros has confirmed that, instead of March 2023, the film ‘The Lost Kingdom’ will finally hit the screens in the Christmas season of that same year.

The causes of this delay are unknown at the moment, but it is already known that the vacancy left by ‘Aquaman 2’ will be filled by the second part of ‘Shazam’, another of the heroes of the DC factory.

During the media trial that faced the Texan actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp last June, which resulted in the obligation, for the artist, to compensate her former husband with about ten million dollars for having defamed him in an article of opinion, the very president of the DC film division, Walter Hamada, recognized that Amber’s role in the new film had been scaled back considerably due to the lack of chemistry between her character and Momoa’s.

We will have to wait several months longer than expected to check the scope of these changes, which in principle should not affect the weight that veterans Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren have in the plot.

In any case, that Warner has given priority to the sequel to ‘Shazam’ to the detriment of ‘Aquaman’ does not seem to be a good sign about the confidence that the producer has in the new adventure of the marine hero.

Also, ‘Shazam 2’ will be released in IMAX theaters and one of its great claims will be the presence of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as new villains of the story, giving life to Hespera and Kalypso, respectively.

