Amber Heard’s reaction in full trial when listening to audio where Johnny Depp says he hates her

The trial that Johnny Depp initiated against his ex-partner Amber Heard, keeps the entertainment world in suspense. The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean denounced who was her partner for four years after she made statements in 2018 about her suffering from domestic violence. Since then, there has been no shortage of cross-declarations in the media and since April 11 they have been doing so in court. Audios, videos and memories are exposed before the lawyers, and all of this is disseminated in the media. Now, the defense of the actress presented a series of recordings in which the actor violently expresses the feelings of hatred that he had towards her.

“You’re a p… and I hate you and I want to break up,” Johnny Depp is heard saying in a voicemail he sent to Amber Heard, in the middle of one of their many fights. Hearing him in court, Heard made a disgusted face that was caught on camera, according to reported the Independent media.

The recording today is part of his defense that, in the event of losing the trial, he must pay a sum of 50 million dollars for “damage caused to his image.” But, if you win, you will get double the money since you made a counterclaim. Violence is the protagonist of each test and story that the protagonists build before the Justice about their romance that ended in 2016. The witnesses of both parties guarantee this.

However, in the last days of the trial, the files have great weight. The actress knew how to keep a record that today plays a very important role when describing what her days were like next to Depp. “I get irrational when you’re making movies, I get jealous and fucking crazy and weird and we fight a lot more,” the actor is heard saying in another of the many audios that were presented at the trial.

The legal battle has no moments of calm and the crossfire is at all times, while the ex-partner looks at each other face to face. Before hearing her own words, Depp declared the violent situations of which she was a victim. One of them dates back to 2015, when she almost lost a finger. According to his account, Amber threw two glass bottles at him, which caused him a serious injury and he had to undergo reconstruction surgery.

This version was supported by the doctor David Kipper, a personal friend of the actor who went to his property at the time he suffered the injury. The specialist performed the corresponding dressings and looked for the piece of the finger that had been removed by cutting the glass. He then suggested Depp attend a hospital.

The ex-partner exposes every detail of their relationship that lasted four years -including 15 months of marriage- in order to seek a victory, which in addition to meaning a large monetary sum, also serves to clean up their images. This was the objective that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor raised from the moment the lawsuit began. It is estimated that the trial will last six weeks.