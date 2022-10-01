Amber Heard’s reaction to learning that Johnny Depp is in a relationship with one of his lawyers

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in their media trial (Reuters)

After the scandalous trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is in a relationship with one of his lawyers. The 59-year-old actor is in a romantic relationship with Joelle Richthe lawyer who participated in his defense during the defamation trial against the tabloid The Sun which was held in the UK last year.

Heard is already aware of the news in the interpreter’s private life and apparently he did not care much.

The news that her ex-husband is in a relationship with one of his defenders was indifferent to Heard, according to people close to the actress. “Amber is not paying attention to Johnny or her personal life. She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to get on with her life.”, revealed a friend of the actress to Entertainment Tonight.

In this way, it became clear that Heard is not focused on the sentimental life of her ex-husband, but on the reconstruction of her life and her professional career.

Unlike Depp, Amber has not had a good time. After losing the lawsuit, contracts have begun to run out and money has become a problem, because despite the projects in which he has participated, his small fortune is not enough to cover the 10 million dollars he must pay to her ex-husband.

Recently, HBO The documentary “Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial” was released, where you can see behind the scenes of the controversial trial.

Lawyer Joelle Rich (front), Depp’s new partner (REUTERS)

A source revealed to the magazine People that the Hollywood star is in a relationship with Richwho was part of his legal team in the trial against the newspaper The Sunin the United Kingdom, for calling it “wife beater.”

Magazine People Y foxnews They cite sources close to the American actor who confirm the romance, although they clarify that it is not “serious”, with the lawyer, who in turn is divorcing her husband and father of her two children.

Although Rich was part of the interpreter’s defense in the London litigation, he did not work in the last trial held in the US and that pitted Depp against Heard in a case that was broadcast on television and made headlines around the world.

Even so, the lawyer accompanied Depp during the oral hearings held in Fairfax (Virginia, USA) and was seen talking to the actor or smoking in the vicinity of the court and the hotel where he was staying, according to foxnews

During this trial another rumor also arose that hinted at a relationship between the actor and the lawyer who represented him in the case, Camille Vasquezwhich she insistently denied and described as sexist.

Actor Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez (Reuters)

For his part, Rich, 59, works for the Schillings law firm, in charge of representing Depp in his trial against the newspaper. The Sun and that the court ruled in favor of publication.

At trial in Virginia, the sentence, issued by unanimity of the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper Washington Post defamed to Depp, although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion through his then-lawyer. She must pay ten million dollars and he two, but for the moment both have appealed the sentences.

Actress Amber Heard and her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn after sentencing (Reuters)

On July 21, Heard filed an appeal of the ruling in the Fairfax courts. “We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair and consistent verdict with the First Amendment,” reported the actress’ public relations team.

Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, stated that Your client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex.

