Amber Heard’s reaction when she learned that Johnny Depp is dating

Since a time ago, Johnny Depp goes out with Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who joined the actor’s legal team when he sued a UK media outlet. Now it is known that Amber Heard he reacted when he heard the news.

According to what you posted Entertainment Tonighta source related to the actress commented on what the protagonist of Aquaman when he found out that Depp rebuilt his sentimental life.

What Amber Heard said when she found out about Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend

The specialized medium in Hollywood spoke with an informant who has arrived at Amber Heard to know what the actress said After the information about Johnny Depp.

“Amber is not paying attention to Johnny or her personal life. She doesn’t care who he dates and he just wants to get on with his life,” the source told ET.

Amber Heard, during one of the days in which she had to testify in the trial for defamation that Johnny Depp made in the Fairfax courts. (Photo: Reuters/Michael Reynolds)

Heard had emerged victorious from the process that Depp initiated in the United Kingdom to a British media that called him “wife beater” and, precisely, the trial in which the actor’s new girlfriend intervened.

But, this year, by suing her in a United States court, the actress ended up harmed and with a hefty fine. Heard must pay Depp just over 10 million for defaming him.

Who is Joelle Rich, Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend

Joelle Rich is one of the lawyers who worked on Depp’s representation against the newspaper The Suna case that the artist lost in the London courts.

According to what that medium published, the relationship between Depp and Rich just started, but it is not so formal. “They are dating, but it is not serious”, assured a source who knows the two. However, another person who surrounds the couple and who consulted U.S. Weekly indicated that “their chemistry is off the charts”.

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich, in the courts of Fairfax when the lawyer went to accompany him in the trial against Amber Heard. (Photo: Reuters/Steve Helber)

Joelle Rich is an English lawyer, separated and with two children, who has her own law firm called Schillings Partners. in the bio that provided the website of your company It is noted that his specialization is in lawsuits involving slander, libel or copyright.

“Works to defend the reputation (of its clients) against false and defamatory accusations in print, on-line and in social networks”, they define. Rich’s firm represented Meghan Markle in a case against the publishers of the Mail on Sundayin 2021.

Despite not being on Depp’s legal team in the United States, Rich made several appearances in the Fairfax courts. to support him and give him emotional support during the oral process against Amber Heard that exploded in the media during this 2022.