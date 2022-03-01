Amber Heard’s request for the next hearing with Johnny Depp – Metro Ecuador

Almost six years after their divorce, the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It is still far from being resolved, with the trial yet to take place, and a dramatic controversy that has already cost at least one of them professionally. According to reports, Amber Heard would be trying to avoid suffering the same fate as Depp, regarding her role in Aquaman.

Through social networks, the documents have been leaked where the actress’s legal team asks that Depp and his lawyers not mention Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomsince she thinks it could cost her her role in the Warner Bros. franchise, who fear for the integrity of the film by being involved in the legal dispute.

Update: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard (CA)

WB has threatened to say “bad things” about Depp & Heard to avoid subpoena.

WB has agreed to (See below)-major delay in casting AH “due to creative issues in casting Ms. Heard”:

Depp removed from Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts

After Heard alleged physical abuse by her ex-husband, Depp He was removed from two of the biggest franchises: Pirates of the Caribbean and the spin-off of the Harry Potter saga, Fantastic Beasts, where he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

This sparked anger in the fans of the actor, who also alleged physical abuse by Heard, since she did keep her work intact and continued to work with Warner.

Last year rumors began to emerge that the production of the sequel to Aquaman would be looking for someone to replace the actress who brings Mera to life, however, when filming began, Heard shared photos on the set through Instagram. And although she appeared that everything was in order, it seems that she did take some risks.

“WB has threatened to say ‘bad things’ about Depp & Heard to avoid subpoena. WB agreed to a major delay in AH’s casting “due to creative issues in casting Ms. Heard”explains the tweet that advances the news.

Aquaman filming was completed by the end of 2021, and Warner estimates that premieres on December 16, 2022.