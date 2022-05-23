Amber Heard’s Side of Her ‘Unusual’ First Meeting With Johnny Depp: ‘I Thought It Was Extraordinary’ – Movie News

After listening to the actor recount the first time they saw each other, the ‘Aquaman’ actress also told how she experienced it.





If we ask Johnny Depp, his relationship with Amber Heard was “too good to be true”. The actor stated during the trial that he fell in love with her instantly, but then “things started to change”. If we ask her, her words are not exactly the same. Heard defines her first meeting as “unusual” and “extraordinary” and gives some details about the shooting that for her were out of the ordinary.

Depp and Heard met when she auditioned for the rum diaries, tape in which Depp was the protagonist and producer. As part of the audition process he had to meet with Depp and in the conversation they realized how much they had in common, “books, music, poetry. We liked the same thing, pieces of poetry that I had not heard anyone mention”, the actress told the jury. The meeting had gone well, but she left feeling somewhat confused.

“It was weird enough to go in and be called into his office. I’m an unknown actress. I think I was 22. I thought it was unusual,” notes Heard, “It was weird because he was twice my age and a world famous actor and we were talking about dark books and old blues. I thought it was extraordinary. I thought it was unusual and extraordinary. I walked out of there feeling like, wow.”

Heard landed the role of Chenault, a young woman with whom Depp’s character Paul Kemp falls madly in love. The film, as you can imagine, includes love encounters between the two of them. During the filming of those moments, the actress felt that the lines between professional and personal were not clear.

I felt chemistry. I felt this other thing that went beyond the limits of my work. Johnny clearly felt the same way about me too. He felt like those lines were blurred

The scene of their first kiss “it stopped feeling like a normal scene”, according to Heard, who adds that he grabbed her face, pulled her towards him and kissed her. It was an encounter closer to reality than to their condition as actors. In fact, she points out that she used the language, something that clarifies that it does not usually happen on filming. After this shot, while they were in his trailer, he “grabbed the back” of Heard’s robe with his boot. “I laughed. I didn’t know what to do at the time. He playfully pushed me onto a sofa bed. Playfully flirty. And he was like, ‘Yum.’ And he raised his eyebrows,” she continues.

Filming ended and each went their own way, as the two were in another relationship. They had no contact until, months later, Depp called Heard and invited her to her Beverly Hills home. “It had nothing to do with the movie,” she declared. During the promotional tour, the relationship went further and, after a first stage of secrecy, they let themselves go completely. “I fell madly in love with this man”, she said in court, “When I was with him, I felt electricity in my body. I had butterflies. I couldn’t see well.”

A very intense relationship that, as everyone knows, did not end well. Her marriage began in February 2015 and ended in May 2016 after many problems. The couple has been immersed, for weeks, in a trial that is bringing multiple details about their private life into the public sphere.

