Amber Heard’s sister assures that she would defend the actress “millions of times more”

Last week the jury of the Court of Fairfax, Virginia (United States) published the verdict on the defamation case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard and vice versa. The jury deliberated that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other, although the consequences have been different for each party. Depp is sentenced to pay 1.8 million euros to Heard and Heard owes her ex-husband almost 10 million euros.

Several days have passed since the verdict was published. However, the reactions keep coming. The last to support Amber Heard despite the jury’s decision was her sister Whitney Heard.



Whitney Heard has posted a text on Instagram confirming her support for her sister. In addition, she takes advantage of the letter to attack the Fairfax jury and other aspects that have surrounded the trial between the actress and Johnny Depp.





“I am still with you. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who cannot speak about the things that happen behind closed doors.” WhitneyHeard.



He also adds that “we knew it was going to be a difficult battle and that the cards were against us. But you got up and spoke up despite everything.”





Moreover, the interpreter’s sister continues to maintain that what she declared at the trial is true. Whitney recounted in her testimony that she saw Johnny Depp punch Amber Heard three times in the face for trying to defend her from her. And she has assured that she would take the stand in defense of Amber Heard “a million times more”.

Amber Heard still hasn’t made up her mind.

As announced by Amber Heard and her legal team, the actress is considering appealing the decision of the Fairfax jury. So it could be that Whitney Heard has to comply with what was said and appear in front of a new court for a new trial. However, from the interpreter’s environment they have not yet gone ahead with the procedure and have not published any news.