Amber Heard’s Sister Looks Red Over Johnny Depp’s 2022 VMAs Appearance

Whitney Heard has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t like Johnny Depp’s appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and now she’s blasting the network. After Depp’s cameo, Whitney took to Instagram to emphasize her continued support for her sister, Amber Heard. “Being with Amber Heard,” read an image posted to Whitney’s Instagram Story (via Entertainment Weekly). She adds: “@MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope none of the people who made this call have daughters.” Whitney shared the note along with the altered image regarding the ceremony as the “DVMAs.”

Fans online also seemed to be divided on Depp’s appearance at the awards show. “Johnny Depp at the VMAs just shows he doesn’t give a shit about trolls.” one person tweeted. Weather another wrote, “Imagine being a VMA producer in 2022 and thinking ‘we should have Johnny Depp. I feel sick.”

Despite the barrage of opinions on social media, Depp’s career now shows no signs of slowing down. According to TMZ, the actor recently signed a seven-figure extension contract with Dior and reportedly made more than $3 million from his debut art collection.