Amber Heard’s sister posts strong message on social media after trial loss

Amber Heard’s sister will not remain silent, despite the fact that her sister has lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

Whitney Henriquez expressed support for her sister on social media this Sunday after a jury decided that some of Amber’s accusations against Johnny Depp were false.

Whit shared an all-black photo on his Instagram with a white hashtag that read, “I’m with Amber Heard.”

“I’m still with you sister. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, I will always be proud of you for raising your voice, for testifying here in Virginia and in the UK and for being the voice for so many people who cannot talk about the things that happen behind closed doors.”

We know that this will be a fight that does not end and that all the cards were against us. But you still stood up and spoke loudly. It is an honor to have testified for you, I would do it a million times because I saw the truth and I know what the truth is and I will always be by your side. I’m sorry this doesn’t reflect the jury’s decision, but I will never leave you alone. I will always be with you,” she wrote.

As you may recall, Whitney was one of Amber’s team witnesses at the six-week trial in Virginia. She was the only one who claimed to have seen a physical fight between Johnny and the actress.

Last week, the jury found Heard guilty of defaming her ex-husband, ordering her to pay him $15 million. Although her legal team said that she will not be able to pay that amount, it is not known what the next step in the case will be.