Amber Heard’s sister responds to the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp: “I know what I saw”

The sister of Amber Heard, Whitney Henriquez, who had even testified for the actress during the defamation trialwrote a lengthy note after the court ruled in favor of Amber’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Promising to always be on Amber’s side, Whitney said the truth will be on her side even though “it was not reflected in the decision made by this jury.”

“I am still with you. Yesterday, today and tomorrow always I’ll be proud of you for standing up for yourselffor testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who cannot speak about the things that happen behind closed doors,” he said in an Instagram post.

Johnny had lost his 2020 libel suit against UK tabloid The Sun for labeling him a “wife beater,” which is part of what made last week’s win so surprising.

Henríquez, who testified during the trial that saw Depp grab Heard by the hair and hit her repeatedly, he continued: “We knew this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke up despite everything.”

“I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times because I know what I saw and because the truth is always on your side.” Whitney Henriquez

Amber Heard released her own statement immediately after the verdict was revealed, calling the decision a “setback” for women.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and influence of my ex-husband,” she expressed.

On June 1, a seven-person jury found Heard liable on three counts of defamation as a result of her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic abuse, though she did not name the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor for his name in the article.

Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in damages. Depp, for his part, was ordered to pay $2 million in compensatory damages after being found guilty of one count of defamation in the actress’s countersuit.

