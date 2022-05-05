Amber Heard’s testimony at the trial about Johnny Depp and his drug addiction

The actress Amber Heard has given her statement for the first time this Wednesday before the court of Fairfax, Virginia (United States). The interpreter and Johnny Depp are in the middle of the judicial process for the actor’s complaint for defamation and in which both accuse each other of mutual abuse.

Among other things, Heard, 36, has claimed that her ex-husband threatened to kill her during an argument they both had on their yacht while traveling in the Bahamas.

Amber Heard testifies at trial Third parties

Johnny Depp, 58, was the first of the two to take the stand at the Fairfax courthouse last week. The trial comes due to Depp’s defamation accusations against Heard for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.





read also

CLINIC Portal

In her statement, which lasted more than three hours, Amber Heard has insisted that it is difficult to relive the darkest moments of their five-year relationship. The actress has defined her ex-husband as a violent man, unable to control his aggressiveness and with serious drug addiction problems.

Amber Heard testifies at trial Third parties

Heard has denied the version of the actor, who has assured that he has never hit a woman. However, the interpreter has detailed in her trial several moments in which the actor allegedly beat her, threatened her and sexually abused her.

Specifically, Heard has spoken of a trip the couple took to the Bahamas, just before she sold her yacht to JK Rowling. According to the actress, they had an argument on the yacht because of their problems with alcohol and drugs. In that discussion, Depp criticized her for having talked about her addiction with her children, also present on the trip.

Amber Heard testifies at trial Third parties

“Then he grabbed me by the neck, held me for a second and told me that he could kill me and that I was a disgrace,” Heard revealed at trial. Likewise, Amber Heard has narrated in her statement that, in another discussion, Depp hung his puppy from the window of a moving car.





read also

The vanguard

“When I was with him he made me feel like the most beautiful person in the world, I felt seen,” the actress said excitedly. In addition, she has described the first time Depp hit her, one night at her apartment after she laughed at a tattoo of his that said “Wino Forever” and that the actor got it for her ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder. .

Amber Heard in the courtroom where the trial is taking place POOL / EFE

Amber Heard has described this first time as a situation she can never forget. “It changed my life,” said the actress. “I wish I had been able to leave but I didn’t,” the interpreter has confessed.

Johnny Depp

drug addiction

According to Heard, from that first attack, Johnny Depp began to behave violently. Moreover, the actress has described that this aggressiveness was conditioned by the effects of narcotics. Amber Heard has revealed that the actor even introduced a glass bottle to her and tried to look for cocaine in her private parts.





read also

Clarion

The couple met while filming the rum diaries in 2008 and, according to Amber Heard, both felt an immediate crush although they did not officially start dating until 2011. However, the couple decided to end their relationship in 2017.

Johnny Depp and Amber face each other in defamation trial Jim Watson/AP

It is the first time that the actors face each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described Depp as a “woman aggressor”.





read also

The vanguard