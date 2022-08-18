Amber Heard’s unexpected change of strategy to appeal the verdict that benefited Johnny Depp

The actress seeks not to have to pay the millionaire sum of money (Photo Instagram @amberheard)

On June 1, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended.. The actor denounced his ex-wife by opinion piece published in The Washington Postt in 2018, in the who spoke of gender violence. For eight weeks the presentation was made in front of the jury of the Fairfax County Circuit Court (Virginia), which ruled in favor of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and decided that he should receive the payment of 10 million dollars. Given this, the actress appealed to different legal strategies to reverse the decision and not pay. Now, it was learned that he decided on a new maneuver: change lawyers.

From the moment you heard the Fairfax County jury indicate that you must pay a sum of 15 million dollars – $10 million as compensation for damages to Depp and US$5 million as punitive damages -, the protagonist of Aquaman It was proposed to find a way to reverse the failure. In July, his request for a new trial was rejected. Days later, he requested the annulment of the one made by assuring that there was a mistake in the identity of one of the jurorssomething that they did not give place to.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the presentation of closing arguments in the defamation lawsuit trial of (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Without giving up hope, he now moves his checkers back to get the result he wants. In the last few hours, Heard’s spokeswoman reported that the lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented him during the eight weeks of the trial, is left out of the case and hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

“When it comes to protecting the right foundation of freedom of expressionwe consider the jury’s decision, paraphrasing a famous quote, not as ‘the beginning of the end, but simply as the end of the beginning’, reads the statement from the actress’s representative, which the magazine shared People.

“A different court deserves a different representation, particularly since so much new evidence is now coming to light”, Indicates the spokeswoman, who would refer to the dissemination of chats between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about the actress, which could be part of a new judicial chapter between the ex-partner. In that sense, it was Elaine Charlson Bredehoft herself who confirmed her departure from the defense of the actress. “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they continue down the road to success.”

Highlight of the ruling Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, along with their lawyer

Now, Amber’s new team of lawyers took the first step in this new judicial stage that will begin: to appeal to freedom of expression as the main basis for the verdict to be different. “We trust that the Court of Appeals will apply the law correctly, reverse the sentence against Mrs. Heard and reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression,” assured David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in their first statement as defenders of the actress.

The duo of lawyers have a long legal career and are recognized for having successfully defended to the New York Times in the lawsuit made by the politician Sarah Palin for defamation, for an editorial published in the outlet in 2017, where she was linked to a mass shooting. This last media work of the lawyers would have been the reason for the choice of the actress, to give a new battle.

