Amber Heard’s video with James Franco that showed the defense of Johnny Depp: what the actress had to admit

After the hearings of the trial for defamation that Amber Heard faces against her ex-husband Johnny Deppnew evidence and statements by the actress have emerged. In the cross-examination conducted by Depp’s legal defenseAmber was forced to admit that on May 22, 2016, one day before putting a restraining order on the actor for gender violence, was with James Franco in his penthouse.

Amber Heard said that if she hit Johnny Depp it was in self-defense

the protagonist of Aquaman until now she had denied being accompanied by Franco that nightbut Johnny’s lawyers took it upon themselves on Tuesday to bring videos from the building’s security cameras to the Virginia Court, to prove the lie in his version. Camille Vasquez, lead attorney for Johnny Depp’s defense team, questioned Heard about her testimony in which she claimed to have changed the locks on the penthouse where she lived with her ex-partner for fear that he would enter the attic at any moment and attack her.

She said this fear gave him panic attacks that even prevented him from sleeping, also that opted for this measure because the building’s staff still allowed entry to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, even though she asked them not to. Given these statements, lawyer Camille asked her “why she felt comfortable with James Franco in the attic on the night of May 22, 2016”, to try to disprove her testimony and insinuate that the fear she had claimed to suffer from she wasn’t real.

Amber Heard with James Franco in the elevator

Amber Heard replied that she did not remember what day James Franco had attended the department, so they played the recording again before the jury, where they appear together in the elevator while going up to the actress’s attic. Besides, Said she didn’t know if Johnny was out of town that night or not. The date of the clip is May 22, 2016. The following day he filed the aforementioned restriction act.

The video of James Franco and Amber Heard

The recording shows the moment in which the 44-year-old actor and Johnny Depp’s ex-wife get on the elevator in the middle of an affectionate situation and then they leave the elevator. Despite this, Amber claimed that it was just a friendship and that he lived very close to his penthouse: “I had exhausted my support network with my old friends and was happy to embrace all the friendship I could get at that time,” he said.

Franco is one of the key characters in this legal battle between the actors, Well, according to Heard, Johnny attacked her on more than one occasion out of jealousy that they were working together. Presumably, accused her of having an extramarital affair with him and with other actors, which is why he would have been banned from working.

The 36-year-old interpreter said that this had been the reason for one of the most intense discussions that they had. When she starred in the movie The Adderall Diaries, Depp would not have liked the idea of ​​him doing intimate scenes with James Franco. The trial and revelations continue.