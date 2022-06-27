Amber Heard’s Worst Movie Deserves Its 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

ads

Before starring in the 2018 film that earned her a not-so-coveted 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Amber Heard played roles in various movies and TV shows. She started her career by playing a supporting role in the 2004 film. Friday night lights and then played a small role in north country. In the 2005 film, Heard played the younger character of Charlize Theron during flashbacks.

Since then, he has appeared in films such as Syrup, driving angry, the jones, and never back down as well as well-known comedies like quick pineapple Y zombie land. These days, however, Heard is best known for her most recent role. No, we’re not talking about the movie. aquamanthough he does appear in that, but more for his court appearances in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by megastar Johnny Depp.

For weeks, people around the world were glued to their televisions to watch Heard and Depp fight in the courtroom. Since then, a petition has circulated on Change.org to remove Heard from the upcoming film. aquaman 2. So far, it has received more than four million signatures.

Amber Heard’s worst movie, which scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

London Fields star Amber Heard | Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

In 2018, Heard took on the lead role as femme fatale Nicola Six in the film. london fields. In this movie, she plays a beautiful clairvoyant who has a premonition of her own murder. This leads her to have relationships with three different men, one of whom she is sure is going to try to kill her. The film is based on the novel by author Martin Amis and is intended to be a modern noir, according to IMDb.

However, the film clearly missed the mark, at least according to its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics had a lot to say about london fields. Tim Stevens of Comicverse stated, “Every once in a while a movie comes along that is so singularly ill-conceived, so gigantic rotten at its core, that it demands I break the format. LONDON FIELDS is such a movie.”

Jeanette Catsoulis of the New York Times wrote, “Simply horrendous: a tortured, shoddy misfire from start to finish.” And finally, Gary Goldstein of the LA Times observed: “The aggressively horrible london fields is, once again, proof that not all successful novels need to be made into movies.”

With those rave reviews, it’s no surprise that the film, with an estimated budget of $8 million, only grossed $487,420. Oh. But the honors did not end there. Heard, the protagonist of london fieldsShe received the dubious honor of a 2019 Razzie nomination for Worst Actress. The Golden Raspberry Awards are given each February to honor the “worst of the worst” in film.

Other Movies That Got an Embarrassing 0% on Rotten Tomato

The epic failure that was london fields he is not alone by any means. There are other productions that have earned the dreaded 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, let’s take a look at some of them now.

According to Insider, some classic movie sequels made it to the 0% club: The 1983 flop Stay alive starring John Travolta and directed by Sylvester Stallone, and Jaws: Revenge (1987). Weather Stay alive was the second and thankfully last sequel to the huge hit Saturday night fever Jaws: Revenge It was the fourth installment in the Jaws franchise and was the direct sequel to jaws 2though technically it was the fourth film in the collection.

Other notables include Gotti (2018), another John Travolta performance, and Juan Enrique (2020) starring Terry Crews. london fields in fact he was in good company.

RELATED: Amber Heard once sued the director for rough sex scenes she didn’t agree to

ads