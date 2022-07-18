Amber Rose Wasn’t Shocked About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Split

Amber Rose – 2018 National Film And Television Awards – Avalon

Amber Rose wasn’t surprised by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split.

The 38-year-old model still has ‘problems’ over her own relationship with the American rapper – which ended in 2010 after two years – and although she insisted she never lent much Of attention to the former couple’s marriage, news of their split in January 2021 came as no shock.

Asked if she saw the split coming, Amber replied on TMZ’s ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’ podcast: “Of course. I have my own – I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that seems like a positive thing for Kanye – I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about our relationship. »

She added: “I always hope for the best for them. I never had bad feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to have his day’. I was just happy in my marriage back then with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after, just doing my thing. I never really thought about it. When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm’. But she seems happy now, with Pete [Davidson]. »

Earlier this year, Amber apologized for calling Kim and her family “Kardashians” in 2015.

Amber posted at the time, “@kanyewest I’ll leave it to the Kartrashians to humiliate you when they’re done with you. »