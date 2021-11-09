Amber Valletta today: career, movie, age and biography

Sixteen covers for Vogue America, a career in the world of cinema, Amber Valletta has been a successful top model since the nineties. Protagonist of those golden years of fashion itogether with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford.

Private life

Amber Valletta was born on February 9, 1974 in Phoenix Arizona into a family of Portuguese immigrants. He attends the Catholic school and at the age of 15, he decides to enter the world of fashion. In a short time she begins to be called to pose for photo shoots. He moves to Europe where he poses for Vogue and Elle France. To launch it, however, in the Olympus of fashion, will be a service of Peter Lindbergh in 1993 for Harper’s Bazaar entitled City Angel. It will become iconic.

In the mid-nineties, Amber Valletta is a super top, like Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss. Become the face of the Elizabeth Arden brand and sign important campaigns for Gucci, Chanel and Versace.

In 1995 he leads the TV show “House of Style”. A reality show that shows the behind the scenes of the modeling world.

Shortly after his career he suffered a setback due to alcohol and drug problems but, after a period in rehab, he changed his life.

The film career

In 2000 Amber Valletta decides to try her hand with the work of actress. He immediately shoots three films, the independent Drop Back Ten, The Hidden Truths, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford, The Family Man with Nicolas Cage. It doesn’t stop anymore. Until 2011 she participated in about twenty films, without however abandoning her modeling job.

Private life

At the age of twenty she met the Hervé Le Bihan model and married him. But after two years the relationship ends. There was talk of a relationship with Leonardo di Caprio at the end of the nineties, but it was never confirmed. In 2000 Amber Valletta had a son with Christian McCaw, whom she married in 2003, but divorced from in 2014. Since 2016 she has been dating Teddy Charles, hair stylist.

Amber Valletta today

Amber Valletta is committed to protecting the environment. Promotes the documentary “Reinventing Power”, a journey across America to tell the ways to save electricity. In 2019 she was arrested twice for demonstrating for climate change.



In 2021 she was appointed Sustainability Ambassador of the Karl Lagerfeld brand. Amber will work closely with design director Hun Kim on future sustainable product initiatives. Her collaboration with the brand will debut in Spring / Summer 2022 and will include ready-to-wear models for women, starting with the accessories capsule, created with sustainable materials.

Last October, the supermodel was the FIT Foundation ambassador for Sustainability Awareness Week. A week dedicated to webinars and round tables dedicated to upcycling and sustainable development.

Amber Valletta works just as much today as she did in her golden days. She is part of the so-called group of perennials, that is, of those women who refuse to be defined by age, a fact that has brought great supermodels of the past back onto the scene. For his 100th fashion show in 2017, Dries Van Noten sent Amber Valletta to the catwalk along with Carolyn Murphy, Malgosia Bela, Nadja Auermann. A tribute to late nineties fashion. Versace also brings Amber back to the catwalk, both in 2019 and in 2021 with the fashion show created in collaboration with Fendi. For Mugler, on the other hand, he is the protagonist of the press campaign alongside Bella Hadid and Lourdes Leon.

Amber Valletta’s make up

The model launches a make-up line in collaboration with Douglas in 2019: a highlighter, a lipstick, a blush stick that is also perfect for the eyelids, a mascara, a creamy eye highlighter and a powder to perfect the complexion.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION