Amberd Heard attends discount clothing store

The economic crisis is taking its toll on many people, including Amber Heardsince the actress was captured in a Discount clothing store in Bridgehampton, New York.

It should be remembered that Heard lost the lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnyy Deppto whom you must pay the sum of 10 million dollarsalthough the defense itself has indicated that said amount would be impossible to give by the actress.

Perhaps, for this reason, you will find yourself making some savings for the future and together with your sister Whitney Henriquezwere caught going to the store TJ Maxx, which is characterized by having affordable prices to the public, according to portal TMZ.

In the video that has gone viral on social networks, it can be seen that the cart was full, but Heard and her sister have an argument over white pants, which is presumed to have been due to the cost of the garment.

Amber Heard fled the scene

However, moments later, the “Aquaman” actress realized that she was being filmed and fled the scene, so it is unknown if she bought all the clothes she had already collected.

Heard, a few days ago, held an interview with NBC where he confessed that He still had a great love for Depp despite the fact that his intimate life was public during a trial and it was accessible to everyone.