Ambiente, named after Leonardo DiCaprio a new plant discovered in Cameroon

The Uvariopsis DiCaprio is a tropical tree that can reach four meters in height and whose bark grows yellow flowers. There are only 50 specimens of this plant in the world and they are all found in the Ebo forest in Cameroon. The forest, precious for its biodiversity, is threatened by deforestation but thanks also to the actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, it is a little less so. For this reason, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens have decided to baptize the rare plant from Cameroon discovered in 2021 with the name of DiCaprio. Curated by Sofia Gadici

