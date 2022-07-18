Ambiguity, drugs and silence: how Harry Styles became the most charming man in pop

At 28 years old and in the industry for just over ten years, the British singer Harry Styles He has achieved great international success, has toured the world on music tours, led playlists, achieved a Guinness World Record, has been on the cover of music, fashion and decoration magazines, becoming the first male star to appear solo. on a Vogue cover; She has acted in movies -in fact, this year she premieres two of her where she appears as the protagonist-, in 2021 she won her first Grammy award and a few months ago she released her latest studio album Harry’s House, his most intimate, personal and “favorite” work to date.

Currently is in the middle of his tour “Love on Tour”the one that will bring him by third time to Chile next December 1st.

Enigmatic, cheerful, free and owner of a vibrant style, with brightness, colors and nods to the glam of David Bowie and the rock of Mick Jagger, this is Harry Styles, the new male pop icon.

Harry Styles.

On March 31, many music lovers were expectant, that night Styles would premiere “As It Was”, the first advance of his latest album Harry’s House, the single would mark the return of the British after two years since he released his second album Fine Line.

The wait was worth it, because Styles’ return was epic, only on spotify As It Was -with a cheerful melody and lyrics marked by evolution and changes- racked up over 16 million views in the first 24 hours since its publication, which earned the British his first Guinness World Record for the most streamed song in one day by a male artist this 2022. In the United States, the single reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, being his second single to occupy this position, after the successful Watermelon Sugar in 2020.

More than ten years of exposure have not been indifferent for the musician, going to therapy and reconsidering the concept of “success” in his life, have been part of the reflections that have occupied his head lately. These ideas have materialized since 2017, when two years after One Direction -the boyband that took him to stardom- was dissolved, the British launched his first solo studio album titled Harry Styles, with an indie and melancholic stamp. The album with 10 songs marked a before and after in his life as an artist, for the first time he took charge of his career and experimented with new sounds and styles, “it was something liberating”, he confessed in an interview for the Apple Music station 1 .

Two years later, in 2019, he would launch finelinetheir second album, a work with happier sounds and a summer aesthetic. Hits like Watermelon Sugar, song with which he won his first Grammy last year, in the category Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance.

After the release of finelineStyles announced his tour love on tour, which would bring him to Chile in October 2020, however, and due to the pandemic, the artist had to postpone the events, resuming them in September of last year. Thus, he began the tour in the United States, the same one that currently has him traveling through Europe to reach national lands on December 1, in a concert scheduled at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida with all tickets sold out.

Since his beginnings in music, the performer has been in constant movement, he has toured various countries and his life has been exposed in media and tabloids around the world. For this reason, the idea of ​​a “home” as something physical, is ephemeral for him, a reflection of it is his most recent album Harry’s House, album created in pandemic, whose songs he recorded in different parts of the world such as Los Angeles, Tokyo, Maine and London.

The idea of ​​making an album that represented his “home” had been around for quite some time, however, the former One Direction thought that to carry it out he needed to settle in a physical place, a house, but he soon discovered that this space was in his inside, “I always felt like I’d land in a certain place, or a certain house and I’d be like, ‘Oh, this is the house I’ve been looking for.’ And I think, like happiness, it’s not necessarily a final resting place, it’s a journey and kind of ups and downs of happiness, sadness, all the things that make you feel alive.”, he pointed out in an interview with the American radio program Morning Edition. For this reason, his latest album is his most intimate work, as it compiles all those emotions and experiences of the last decade.

If there is something that Styles is clear about, it is that the stage is not only a place of respect, but also a space to have fun. His dances and interaction with the public are proof of this, and of course, his costumes, which are perfectly designed to cause an impact.

Since 2015, the British singer has been working with stylist Harry Lambert, with whom has rethought the codes of masculinity, mixing feminine and masculine garments, thus breaking down gender barriers. In these years, Lambert has recruited various fashion designers, such as Harris Reed and Arturo Obegero, responsible for several clothes Styles has worn on stage, in interviews and red carpets, all inspired by iconic rock figures like Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Freddy Mercury and Mick Jagger.

In this way, accessories, painted nails and genderless clothing have become the hallmark of the musician, even he himself has referred to this issue, pointing out that, “if I see a shirt that I like and they tell me ‘it’s for women’ I think: ‘Ok, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to wear it now’. I think that the moment you feel comfortable with yourself is when everything becomes easier.”, assured the interpreter in an interview with The Guardian.

Like the classic figures of rock, the musician has not been exempt from drugs, in fact, they are part of the lyrics of more than one of his songs. He himself confessed in an interview with Zane Lowe, for the Apple Music 1 station; that although, he never works under the influence of drugs, he does use them to have fun with friends, thus forming part of the creative process. “To me drugs are like: if you’re doing anything to escape or to try to hide from things, then you shouldn’t even drink, but if you’re doing something to have fun and be creative then great.”

In Holmes Chapel, a town in England located 34 km south of Manchester, teenager Harry Styles studied at Chapel Comprehensive School and worked in a bakery on weekends. Born February 1, 1994 and was 16 years old when he arrived accompanied by his family at the British talent show The X Factorthere he stood in front of three jurors and sang ‘a cappella’ the song Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder, with two votes in favor and one against entered the competition.

As the television show advanced, an elimination phase arrived in which Styles did not manage to go to the next stage alone, but Simon Cowell, one of the jurors of the space, offered him to continue on the program accompanied by four other young people: Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. This is how One Direction was born (1D), the most successful boyband of the last decade.

Although the quintet did not win the talent competition, their success was imminent, even though they were participants in the television space, thousands of fans were stationed outside the program waiting for the young people to come out, as reflected in the documentary This is Usreleased in 2013, a record that shows the origins of 1D and the preparations for their second world tour. When the band was at the peak of its success, in 2014, they arrived in Chile with the tour Where we are Tourtwice filling the National Stadium.

Styles’ history with 1D lasted around five years, during which time they recorded five studio albums and went on four world tours. According to the singer, in later interviews, the years in the band meant hard and constant work, even, in a conversation with Zane Lowe, the musician confessed that they bought an old mobile home, which they refurbished as a mobile recording studio, the one that accompanied them on the last two tours, there they recorded their last songs as a group.

In 2015 the dissolution of the group would beginDespite the fact that some critics stipulated that Styles would be the first to leave the quintet, the one who finally took the initiative was his partner Zayn Malik, who left the band in March of that year in the middle of the tour. On the Road Again Tour. The other four members continued with the musical project, however, months later and after releasing their latest album Made in The AM, the band announced that it would take a hiatus.

In 2017, a few months after releasing his first solo album, Styles hit the big screen as part of the cast of the movie dunkirk, from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan. In the tape, the musician plays Alex, a young British soldier. Nolan admitted in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper that he was unaware of the singer’s fame, “I don’t think he was aware of how famous Harry really was.”acknowledged on that occasion, pointing out that he signed the interpreter because, after the casting, “he earned his place at the table.”

That acting facet accompanies the artist to this day. Among his works, there is an appearance in the post credit scene of the movie Eternalswhere he plays Eros, brother of Thanos, the villain of the last two installments of avengers. In addition, this year she will premiere two films where she stands out as the protagonist, the first is my policemana romantic drama based on the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts, which will debut in October on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. The second is Don’t Worry Darlingpsychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. The latter, it is rumored, would be the current partner of the singerbecause paparazzi have captured them together on several occasions.

But about his love situation, Styles is rather reserved, after his early exposure to the art scene, he confessed to Lowe that he came to think that his sexuality was the only really private thing in his life. In fact, every time he is asked about his sexual orientation he evades the subject, even in an interview with The Guardian in 2019, he indicated: “It’s not like he’s sitting on an answer, protecting her and holding her back. It’s not a case of, ‘I’m not telling you because I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not: ‘Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ It’s: ‘Who cares?’ Makes sense? It’s just, ‘Who cares?’”

The truth is that this, and many other enigmas of the musician, are part of his essence, one that, mixed with his unique style and evident talent, make him a complete artist, who keeps his followers expectant and eager for new news about him. more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube and 46 million followers on Instagram.