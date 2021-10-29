Ambra Angiolini, after the betrayal comes the unexpected death: tears in rivers – the Democrat

Ambra Angiolini does not have a moment’s respite. After Allegri’s betrayal comes a terrible mourning that devastates her from within

A truly tragic and particular moment for poor Ambra Angiolini, who no longer seems to come out of this vicious circle. For the actress, after the whole affair with her ex Massimiliano Allegri, the moment of suffering is not over. Recently it is turned off a very special person for her and that has characterized her life.

Unfortunately, the love affair with the Juventus coach that he had been experiencing for some time, suddenly turned out to be a real nightmare. Despite his move to Milan with his daughter Jolanda, from Allegri, and the support he has always had both in the private and professional spheres, it turned out to be useless. The spell of their love suddenly broke, because of a betrayal of her boyfriend.

But not only that, after having severed every type of contact and relationship, what then happened is unlikely. Apparently, the Juve coach would also have asked Ambra to pay the rent for the house in Milan where she had moved. And here, to avoid legal trouble, he goes in search of a new apartment. But it is not time for Angiolini to breathe a sigh of relief.

Ambra Angiolini, pain never ends

In fact, after all this incredible succession of negativity, news also arrives that has thrown her into despair. One of his dear colleague and friend has disappeared. A few months ago, Ludovica Modugno had been tried by an illness which then led to serious complications. In fact, on October 26, Ludovica dies forever.

He was 72 years old and, at his side, the great and beloved brother Paolo, renowned director of our country, has remained. “Fly Ludo. You’ve always done it on earth too. I’ll miss you”, these are the words that Ambra dedication to the missing friend in a very touching and sweet post on her social profile. A flood of comments and likes made us feel the closeness of fans and theater enthusiasts.

In fact, Ambra and Ludovica recently had also collaborated together in the theater for some performances. The heart of the actress, now, mourns the disappearance of her friend. An incredible professional who also lent her voice for the international dubbing of sacred monsters of Hollywood cinema.

Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Cher, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore these are the actresses Ludovica Modugno dubbed in her life. A’immense loss to the entertainment world.