Ambra Angiolini, farewell to Ludovica Modugno on Instagram

Ambra Angiolini on Instagram dedicates one of the most touching posts to Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, who died at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Ambra Angiolini, the memory of Ludovica Modugno

Ambra Angiolini wanted to remember Ludovica Modugno by sharing two shots on her Instagram profile that portray her together with the deceased actress. The photos, taken at different times, immortalize Ambra and Modugno close to each other, even arm in arm, smiling. Ambra and Ludovica had worked together in the play The knot, by Johanna Adams, directed by Serena Sinigaglia.

Angiolini writes his farewell: “Fly Ludo … you’ve always done it even on land … .. I’ll miss you … .. “. Many comments on his message, from Cristiana Capotondi to Gemma Galgani, from Anna Ferzetti to Claudia Gerini. Someone replies: “I have now read about this bad news, really a great regret 😢”.

Ludovica Modugno, the mother of Checco Zalone in Quo vado?

Many remember Ludovica Modugno as the mother of Checco Zalone: ​​“Noo but she is the actress who was the mother of Checco Zalone in the movies ??? I’m sorry 😢 rest in peace❤”. “Checco’s mother, among other films made, I’m very sorry”.

Who was Ludovica Modugno

Ludovica Modugno passed away in Rome on October 26, 2021 after a long illness. Known to the general public especially for the role of Checco Zalone’s mother in the movie Where am I going? and for having worked in Virzì’s film, Magic Nights, Modugno has an excellent curriculum as an actress and voice actress.

Born in Rome on 12 January 1949, Ludovica Modugno, sister of actor Paolo Modugno, made her debut in the theater at the age of 7 and shortly after as a voice actress, giving her voice to the child of Marcellino, bread and wine. On TV she was very popular with the teleromanzo at a very young age Doctor Antonio. And more recently we have seen it Marshal Rocca and in Police District.

At the theater it was directed by great directors, such as Franco Zeffirelli in Romeo and Juliet, Strehler ne The Chiozzotte quarrels, Salce ne Secretary by Natalia Ginzburg. In 1978 he founded the company L’Albero.

As a voice actress she has lent her voices to Glenn Close, Cher, Angjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling.

Ludovica was the widow of Gigi Angelillo, also an actor, voice actor and theater director, who passed away in 2015.

