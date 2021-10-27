News

Ambra Angiolini, farewell to Ludovica Modugno on Instagram

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Venice 2021, Ambra: diva of other times. Gregoraci fabulous

Ambra Angiolini on Instagram dedicates one of the most touching posts to Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, who died at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Ambra Angiolini, the memory of Ludovica Modugno

Ambra Angiolini wanted to remember Ludovica Modugno by sharing two shots on her Instagram profile that portray her together with the deceased actress. The photos, taken at different times, immortalize Ambra and Modugno close to each other, even arm in arm, smiling. Ambra and Ludovica had worked together in the play The knot, by Johanna Adams, directed by Serena Sinigaglia.

Angiolini writes his farewell: “Fly Ludo … you’ve always done it even on land … .. I’ll miss you … .. “. Many comments on his message, from Cristiana Capotondi to Gemma Galgani, from Anna Ferzetti to Claudia Gerini. Someone replies: “I have now read about this bad news, really a great regret 😢”.

Ludovica Modugno, the mother of Checco Zalone in Quo vado?

Many remember Ludovica Modugno as the mother of Checco Zalone: ​​“Noo but she is the actress who was the mother of Checco Zalone in the movies ??? I’m sorry 😢 rest in peace❤”. “Checco’s mother, among other films made, I’m very sorry”.

Who was Ludovica Modugno

Ludovica Modugno passed away in Rome on October 26, 2021 after a long illness. Known to the general public especially for the role of Checco Zalone’s mother in the movie Where am I going? and for having worked in Virzì’s film, Magic Nights, Modugno has an excellent curriculum as an actress and voice actress.

Born in Rome on 12 January 1949, Ludovica Modugno, sister of actor Paolo Modugno, made her debut in the theater at the age of 7 and shortly after as a voice actress, giving her voice to the child of Marcellino, bread and wine. On TV she was very popular with the teleromanzo at a very young age Doctor Antonio. And more recently we have seen it Marshal Rocca and in Police District.

At the theater it was directed by great directors, such as Franco Zeffirelli in Romeo and Juliet, Strehler ne The Chiozzotte quarrels, Salce ne Secretary by Natalia Ginzburg. In 1978 he founded the company L’Albero.

As a voice actress she has lent her voices to Glenn Close, Cher, Angjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling.

Ludovica was the widow of Gigi Angelillo, also an actor, voice actor and theater director, who passed away in 2015.

Ambra Angiolini Instagram Ludovica Modugno

Ambra remembers Ludovica Modugno on Instagram

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

845
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
703
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
685
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
606
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
569
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
464
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
460
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
459
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
360
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
354
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top