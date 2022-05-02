Ambriz’s lie in a press conference after the draw against León

Ambriz lies after the León vs Toluca match

May 01, 2022 10:45 p.m.

The Red Devils sealed the worst campaign in their entire history, as they are forced to pay the millionaire fine of 33MDP for being the third worst team in Mexican soccer, only above Juárez and Tijuana.

Toluca had it in their hands to be able to save themselves from such a shameful situation, but after León’s tie in the last minutes of the game, they confirmed that they deserve to be where they are, sunk in the percentage table.

At the end of the game, Ignacio Ambriz spoke at a press conference, where the blame for the bad tournament was once again blamed, but this time he said something that made more than one doubt.

Ambriz mentions that something extra court never existed

During the tournament several events occurred that made it clear that there were off-field problems at Club Deportivo Toluca, despite that tonight Ambriz lies in tonight’s press conference, saying that there were never any off-field problems.

Here are some off-court events that occurred during the tournament:

He separated Leo Fernández for a fight in training; “brush” 4 footballer of the club in the middle of the tournament; Two days ago in an interview, Ambriz said that the players and the council suggested that he return the “brushed” to the ownership and he did so.

This makes it clear that this is Ambriz’s biggest lie since he was in the scarlet club.

