Ambriz’s nod to the Toluca board so that they can kick him out of the club

Ignacio Ambriz and Board of Directors of Toluca

April 24, 2022 8:55 p.m.

Ambriz came this season to the Red Devils of Toluca to try to return them to the top positions and fight for championships, but it has been the opposite, because the Devils fight for the bottom of the percentage table.

After today’s defeat of Deportivo Toluca two goals to four with the red and black Atlas, Ignacio Ambriz spoke at a press conference and gave a nod to the scarlet board to be kicked out of the team at the end of the tournament.

The Toluca board has said that Ambriz has all their confidence, but after the poor results that they have given him, even he himself knows that they should have run him by now.

These were the words of Ambriz in a press conference

Ambriz is aware that he can still save Toluca from making the season even more scandalous, but he acknowledges that after the last game he should be out of the Devils: “I know I have one game left, then it’s the board’s decision. If I put myself on the other side, I would tell him my “Nacho” ends the tournament and still step aside”. Ambriz said.

