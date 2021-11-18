Ambrogino d’oro to chef La Mantia, the chef against Covid

I knew I was a candidate forAmbrogino d’Oro, but I never thought I could one day receive the recognition that Milan gives to its illustrious citizens. I’m over the moon, especially for motivation. Palermo doc, born in 1960, lo chef Filippo La Mantia he speaks to us from his Sicily where he manages the gastronomic offer of the historian G.rand Hotel delle Palme in Palermo. a frantic morning, thousands of certificates of esteem are coming to me, he says, between bewildered and incredulous.

The Ambrogino d’oro to Filippo La Mantia Milan bestowed on me its highest honor for the work done during the pandemic. I’m not Milanese, but I feel like a child of this city for which I have always given my soul. Even during the first lockdown when La Mantia, with its staff, kept the kitchen dand his restaurant to prepare meals to be sent to the doctors of the Niguarda Hospital. Six hundred a day, every day, from March to May 2020. Two months of hell, especially for the hospital staff working at the front – continues the chef -. It was necessary to make a contribution: I did it with what comes best to me, the kitchen.

Meals prepared for Niguarda staff during Covid Marco Bosio, director of the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda, he says immensely grateful to The Mantia for how he made himself available in the worst time we have had. Our operators entered the Covid wards early in the morning, but they did not know when they would leave. That of chef La Mantia, and his brigade, was an initiative of great human value. A very obvious gesture, appreciated for its generosity, but also for the quality of the dishes.

Social commitment is a constant in La Mantia’s business. My work, for 28 years, is born and passes through people who need assistance. The most touching experiences, the ones that mark you inside, I have shared with Gino Strada, my best friend. He has given me a great deal; I tried to repay him by offering him and his causes what I could. For me this is cooking: solidarity, mutual help, humanity. And Milan understood it.

The awarded with the Ambrogino d’oro To receive the Ambrogino d’Oro, in addition to La Mantia , also Piergaetano Marchetti, president of Bookcity and of the Corriere della Sera Foundation; Arjola Trimi, Paralympic champion; the consul Tommaso Claudi; Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco Bpm; the Corriere journalist Aldo Cazzullo; the oncologist Ermanno Leo; Valentina Massa, biologist at the State University of Milan, inventor of the Covid salivary swab for children; Gianni Cervetti, founder of the Verdi Orchestra of Milan; Enrico Pazzali, president of the Fiera Foundation; the patron Maria Candida Morosini; the expert in the fight against counterfeiting Daniela Mainini; Alessandra Simone, head of the anti-crime department of the Milan Police Headquarters and creator of the Zeus protocol against domestic violence; Cristina Cattaneo, forensic anthropologist, and the former AC Milan captain as well as the flag of the Rossoneri team, Franco Baresi.

Crazy characters in front of which I can only feel tiny, practically infinitesimal – he comments The Mantia -. I am honored once more. I thank the city of Milan and the Milanese: here I feel in a huge and splendid house. I will continue to focus on this city. S.to working on an exciting project, of which I still do not want to reveal anything, but which has already been defined and which I cannot wait to realize.

We – concludes Professor Bosio – are waiting for him with open arms. We miss.

