Ambulance 2023 announce dates and locations for their documentary tour

Like every year, Ambulant is back for its long-awaited tour of documentaries, this time especially dear to film lovers and the dissemination of various topics of social interest. Event organizers announced the official dates and locations for the screenings this afternoon, with CDMX and other cities being added as locations. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Ambulante is an itinerant cultural and social project that organizes a documentary tour across Mexico. Founded in 2005 by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Pablo Cruz, Ambulante aims to bring documentary film to diverse communities far from large cities, promoting reflection, dialogue and social awareness through free screenings and educational activities. The annual tour covers different regions of the country, presenting a careful selection of national and international documentaries that address relevant and diverse topics, thus contributing to cultural dissemination and the promotion of civic participation.

The Ambulant Documentary Tour seeks to democratize access to film culture, especially in regions where cultural offerings may be limited, thus encouraging the active participation and critical thinking of communities. Over the years, Ambulant has managed to build a community committed to documentary filmmaking and social reflection, becoming an influential platform in promoting non-fiction cinema and social awareness in Mexico.

For this 2023, Ambulant announced the Ecology of Cinema sections, defined as “a special program focused on protecting the territory with actions and projects around the different faces of this problem”; and Intersection, “dedicated to revealing the great diversity of contemporary documentary film forms in dialogue with different geographies and histories.” Movies will be shown at the intersection Apollonia, Apollonia, Enhale 69, All That Breathes, Sorority of the Smoke Sauna, Samuel and Light, Daughters of Olfa, Castle And weaving island, stand out while eco two rivers And Nadatu Savi. lucky water,

Ambulante 2023 will take place from August 29 to October 8 in five cities in Mexico: Mexico City (August 29 to September 3), Ciudad Juárez (September 6 to September 10), Aguascalientes (September 20 to September 24), Veracruz (from 27 September to October 1), and Michoacán (from October 4 to 8).

Documentary cinema, a method of social reflection

Documentary film plays an important role in preserving memory and social awareness by authentically and dynamically capturing events, stories and testimonies that might otherwise be lost to time. Through its powerful storytelling ability, documentary film reflects past and present realities, providing a more holistic and honest view of society, its challenges and its triumphs. By exploring sensitive issues and providing a platform for marginalized voices, documentary film provokes debate, fosters empathy, and inspires deeper understanding and informed action in the pursuit of ultimately positive change.

Documentaries stand as a powerful medium to address Mexico’s social issues, providing a truthful and in-depth platform that examines important issues ranging from inequality and violence to cultural identity and human rights. By exploring true stories and diverse perspectives, documentary filmmaking provides a unique opportunity to create empathy, awareness and dialogue around these issues, while shedding light on less visible aspects of society and stimulating critical reflection. . Its ability to highlight uncomfortable truths and understand the complexity of social problems makes it an important medium to inspire positive change and inspire meaningful change in society.

