‘Ambulance’ and 5 other action movies where Eiza Gonzalez left us speechless

Eiza Gonzalez does not slow down and remains one of the most constant actresses on the big screen, for this reason we are going to review her best action movies, including ‘Ambulance’.

Do you still remember Eiza Gonzalez in Lola: Once upon a time? Many years have passed and since then the Sonoran interpreter has not stopped conquering Hollywood and we love to see her in action movies like Ambulancetitle directed by Michael Bay where he shares credits with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And to demonstrate her dominance in the genre, we are going to review all those films where the protagonist of Bloodshot He left us speechless for his dedication in each of his scenes. Get comfortable and take a look at this special that we prepared for you.

‘Ambulance’

Let’s start with his new action movie: Ambulance. The story takes place on the streets of Los Angeles where decorated veteran, Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money and to pay his wife’s medical bills, turns to his foster brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), and decide to rob a bank to get money. However, the escape goes so wrong that they must improvise and hijack an ambulance, where the emergency technician Cam Thompson was. (eiza Gonzalez).



In an interview with Sensacine Mexico, Michael Bay He said that Eiza Gonzalez has become a role model: “She is very strong, she works a lot,” she also stressed that “all of Mexico should be proud of her, I think this is the best performance she has done, she is the soul of the film”.

‘Bloodshot’

Of course Vin Diesel would not miss the opportunity to work side by side with eiza Gonzalez and Bloodshot is the proof of it. The story follows Angelo Mortalli, who works as a hitman for the government until he is killed by organized crime..



The FBI rescues his body and injects him with nanotechnology to revive him, but he reacts in an unexpected way. Endowed with super strength and the ability to heal himself, he becomes almost invincible, but without a single memory of his previous life. In this film, Eiza plays KT, a seasoned marine with cybernetic implements that make her an unstoppable soldier.