‘Ambulance’ and other action thrillers that take place in small, suffocating spaces

This weekend, Michael Bay, director best known for being in charge of the Transformers saga, premiered the action and suspense film, Ambulancewhich, as the name implies, takes place inside one of these medical vehicles when a pair of thieves played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hijack an ambulance in an attempt to escape from the Los Angeles police. Suspense, adrenaline and explosions are what characterize this film in which Eiza González also participates, regarding its premiere we list 7 films that take place in spaces so small that they make you suffocate.

Buried

In Ryan Reynolds’ repertoire of films we can find all genres, from romantics like The Proposal, to comedies like Deadpool, science fiction like The Adam project and suspense like Buried, in which he playsContractor Paul Conroy wakes up buried in an old wooden coffin and the only items he has to help him are a lighter and a low-battery phone. With no chance of being rescued, Paul has to figure out how to get out of the coffin as quickly as possible. This production won the Goya for Best Film in 2011.

The basement

This 2008 film directed by Roland Joffé and starring Elisha Cuthbert tells the story of Jennifer Tree, a fashion icon, who is kidnapped along with her driver by a serial killer, and both are locked in a hidden basement in Manhattan. .

Fragmented While we all remember this film for the multiple personalities played by James McAvoy, it should also be emphasized that the setting in which Split takes place is a small space under a zoo, with Anya Taylor Joy playing the kidnapped.

Gravity

Sandra Bullock by the hand of the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón surprised the critics with Gravity, although it is not a thirller as such, it does take place in a very small space with outer space threatening to devour the small capsule in which the protagonist is trapped. Needless to mention all the awards and nominations this film got.

The room

Brie Larson won an Oscar for Best Actress thanks to this story in which she plays a loving mother, who cares for and protects her son in a room from which he has never left due to a captor who keeps them locked up, being This is the only space the little boy has ever known. Drama and suspense are the main features of The Room.

Life

Movies that take place in space inside small ships have an earned role in this count, the also actor of Ambulance, Jake Gyllenhaal also appears on this tape alongside Ryan Reynolds in which youA group of scientists discovers that there is a rapidly evolving alien life form that has already caused the extinction of Mars.