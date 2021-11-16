‘Ambulance’ Breathtaking thriller directed and produced by Michael Bay

Ambulance, the movie trailer of Michael Bay.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, is portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Eiza González.

Over the span of a day on the streets of Los Angeles, the course of three lifetimes will change forever.

Ambulance : plot

Decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) desperate for the money needed for his wife’s medical treatment, asks for help from the least suitable person – his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). Danny, a longtime criminal with a charismatic character, instead offers him a $ 32 million heist: the largest bank robbery ever carried out in Los Angeles. With his wife in critical health, Will can only accept the offer.

An endless high-speed chase

But when their spectacular escape goes wrong, the two brothers, in desperation, seize an ambulance carrying an injured policeman struggling between life and death and expert paramedic Cam Thompson (Eiza González).

In an endless high-speed chase, Will and Danny must avoid all the law enforcement officers deployed by the city, keep their hostages alive and try not to kill each other, all while making the craziest escape. the city of Los Angeles has ever witnessed.

Ambulance, the trailer

The film is produced by Michael Bay, Bradley J. Fischer for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt , William Sherak for Project X and Ian Bryce.

The script is by Chris Fedak, based on original story and screenplay from the Danish thriller Ambulancen from Laurits Munch-Petersen And Lars Andreas Pedersen.

Ambulance, the poster

Michael Bay

Actor, producer and director, Michael Bay is famous to the public for the saga of Transformers.

Born in Los Angeles, after graduating from Wesleyan University, Bay early in his career he made music videos for artists such as Tina Turner, Lionel Richie And Meat Loaf.

He arrives on the big screen in ’95 with Bad Boys, interpreted by Will Smith And Martin Larence, a big box office hit. After the theatrical release of his second film, The Rock, with Sean Connery And Nicolas Cage, began its production activity at the same time.

In 1998 it comes out Armageddon, of which he is producer and director, to which they follow Pearl Harbor And The Island.

His work is guided by choices of great special effects, frenetic montages and, above all, blockbuster products appreciated by a wide range of audiences.

In 2007 the ‘saga’ of Transformers, composed so far of seven films, the last of which is in preparation (read the news here).

Ambulance, the trailer of the film in cinemas from February 24th.