Ambulance trailer Michael Bay and Uncharted trailer Italian film Tom Holland

Ambulance trailer of the new film by Michael Bay with Jake Gyllenhaal And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uncharted italian trailer with Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg

Ambulance: the trailer for the new film by Michael Bay

Uncharted: the Italian trailer of the film with Tom Holland

Ambulance: the trailer for the new film by Michael Bay

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Michael Bay is ready to return to the big screen with his new film, Ambulance. The trailer released by Universal Pictures it is a set of all the elements that have always distinguished the style of the American director. The film does not lack the exorbitant explosions and crazy chases, the director’s trademark Bad Boys and the saga of Transformers. The film is an adaptation of the Danish director’s film of the same name Laurits Munch-Petersen. Will Sharp, interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a war veteran who desperately needs money to pay for his wife’s medical treatment. His most trusted friend, Danny, interpreted by Jake Gyllenhaal, offers him to rob a Los Angeles bank. But during the operation, a policeman is wounded and Will and Danny find themselves escaping from the police using the ambulance as a vehicle that has the task of transporting the officer in serious condition to the hospital. The film will hit theaters on February 18 next year.

Uncharted: the Italian trailer of the film with Tom Holland

The famous video game saga Uncharted will finally have its film adaptation. Ruben Fleischer, the director of the first chapter of Venom with Tom Hardy, he will have the difficult task of carrying out the project. The italian trailer of the film has aroused the attention of the public, in particular of the fans of the saga who have been waiting for the film for years. Tom Holland will play a young man Nathan Drake and will be joined in his first great adventure by his historic mentor, Victor “Sully“ Sullivan. The latter will come to life on the big screen thanks to the actor Mark Wahlberg. Also Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle And Sophia Taylor Ali are part of the cast. The film will make its debut in Italian cinemas on February 22 next year.