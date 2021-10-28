News

Ambulance trailer Michael Bay and Uncharted trailer Italian film Tom Holland

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ambulance trailer of the new film by Michael Bay with Jake Gyllenhaal And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uncharted italian trailer with Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg

Ambulance: the trailer for the new film by Michael Bay
Uncharted: the Italian trailer of the film with Tom Holland

Ambulance: the trailer for the new film by Michael Bay

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Michael Bay is ready to return to the big screen with his new film, Ambulance. The trailer released by Universal Pictures it is a set of all the elements that have always distinguished the style of the American director. The film does not lack the exorbitant explosions and crazy chases, the director’s trademark Bad Boys and the saga of Transformers. The film is an adaptation of the Danish director’s film of the same name Laurits Munch-Petersen. Will Sharp, interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a war veteran who desperately needs money to pay for his wife’s medical treatment. His most trusted friend, Danny, interpreted by Jake Gyllenhaal, offers him to rob a Los Angeles bank. But during the operation, a policeman is wounded and Will and Danny find themselves escaping from the police using the ambulance as a vehicle that has the task of transporting the officer in serious condition to the hospital. The film will hit theaters on February 18 next year.

Ambulance trailer for the new Michael Bay movie
Ambulance trailer for the new Michael Bay movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Credits: Universal Pictures)

Uncharted: the Italian trailer of the film with Tom Holland

The famous video game saga Uncharted will finally have its film adaptation. Ruben Fleischer, the director of the first chapter of Venom with Tom Hardy, he will have the difficult task of carrying out the project. The italian trailer of the film has aroused the attention of the public, in particular of the fans of the saga who have been waiting for the film for years. Tom Holland will play a young man Nathan Drake and will be joined in his first great adventure by his historic mentor, Victor Sully Sullivan. The latter will come to life on the big screen thanks to the actor Mark Wahlberg. Also Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle And Sophia Taylor Ali are part of the cast. The film will make its debut in Italian cinemas on February 22 next year.

Loading...
Advertisements

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali
Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali (Credits: Sony Pictures)

Antonio Banderas in Uncharted
Antonio Banderas in Uncharted (Credits: Sony Pictures)

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg is Victor "Sully" Sullivan
Tom Holland is Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg is Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Credits: Sony Pictures)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

728
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
712
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
628
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
593
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
536
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
489
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
485
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
388
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
382
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
373
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top