ambush in Peshawar, a priest killed and another wounded- Corriere.it

Father William Siraj died instantly while returning home with two other priests after Sunday mass. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

A priest Pakistani was killed and another wounded on their way back to their home by car after serving mass in a church in Peshawar. Father William Siraj, 75, was struck by several bullets pistol, which left him no escape. Instead he is wounded to one but no father Naeem Patrick, who sat next to him in the car. A third priest appears unharmed.

From the dynamics of the ambush it is obvious that the killersarrived by motorbike, they intended to strike the local Christian community. None yet claim. But everything suggests it is Islamic extremistswhich have already committed serious violence against non-Muslims several times in the past and in particular the small Christian community, which has just over two and a half million people, about 1.27 per cent of the total population.

The threats grew especially after the victory Taliban in Afghanistan last August: since then also the columns Taliban armies in Pakistan have intensified their activities together with those of ISIS. But more generally the existence of the local Christian community made difficult by widespread hostility on the part of the majority Muslim, who is revealed from time to time with the accusations of blasphemy against Christian citizens, who in turn risk very severe sentences and the seizure of their assets. The funeral mass for Father Siraj will be celebrated on Monday in the parish of All Saints, in the heart of Peshawar. This same church had been attached to strokes of machine guns and bombs in 2013, more than 70 dead and a hundred injured remained on the ground.