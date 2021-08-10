AMC accepts payments in Bitcoin and the shares go up

AMC will accept bitcoin payments. The entertainment and show business giant is ready to accept BTC payments by the end of the year. The CEO said so Adam Aron.

As CNN reports, Adam Aron said:

“I’ve had to learn more about blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the past six months than in the entire previous decade.”

He also added that AMC is exploring how to get deeper into the world of cryptocurrencies:

“[Stiamo] exploring how other AMCs (AMCs) can participate in this thriving new universe of cryptocurrencies, and we are quite intrigued by the [opportunità] potentially lucrative business “.

AMC and the link with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

AMC will soon begin accepting bitcoin payments for both tickets and online services. It will also accept payments in Google Pay to Apple Pay.

The entertainment giant rose to headlines for the dump on his stock. In fact, AMC was considered a risky stock. A bit like Gamestop, the attention of Hedge Funds with their short selling has focused on AMC on the one hand, and on the other the retail traders of WallStreetBets. How the story went, we now know.

For AMC it was a new life. Not only from January to February the stock went from $ 2 to $ 20. But unlike Gamestop (GME), it grew even more so that in June it hit 62 dollars, and then recently halved to the current $ 33. Today, the announcement that the house will accept Bitcoin, leads the stock to earn about 3% and to get noticed in the “after hours” market (ie the one with the stock exchange closed).

A volatility, that of the AMC stock, which is typical of the cryptocurrency market.

The US television broadcaster has a long and prestigious career in the world of cinema and TV series. Among the main and most followed works there are Mad Men, Breaking Bad And The Walking Dead, TV series that have written history and revolutionized the sector. Then came the crisis, Covid, and AMC’s fate seemed sealed. Until January 2021.

Among the latest releases, which allowed her to catch her breath, there are F9: The Fast Saga (the last chapter of Fast and Furious) And Godzilla vs Kong.

In the future it lies ahead an agreement with Warner Bros to preview the films of the production company. Ultimately, for AMC the calm seems to be back, a climate to which bitcoin will also contribute.