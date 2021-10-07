AMC: American cinema accepts Bitcoin and other crypto

The largest cinema chain in the world AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is ready to accept not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

This is stated directly by the CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, on his official crypto-lovers Twitter channel:

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

The American cinema chain based in Leawood, Kansas, is determined to enter the crypto community for online payments for tickets and services, primarily with Bitcoin.

Cinema and Bitcoin: the performance of the AMC stock

The giant of entertainment and entertainment AMC He already had announced last August he would accepted Bitcoin for online payments for tickets and services, only now expanding the discussion to 3 other cryptocurrencies.

At that moment, after the AMC statement, the company’s stock had gained about 3%, also bringing its stock to have a volatility typical of the crypto market.

NowInstead, looking at the AMC Entertainment Holdings stock chart, the price appears to be $ 46 versus $ 52 just last Monday. Declining yes, but not bad, whereas in the past year, AMC’s ATH or All-Time High was $ 60 in mid-June.

In any case, AMC is participating in what is referred to as the mass adoption of Bitcoin, and with it also the historical cryptocurrencies of ETH, LTC and BCH. Something that other corporate giants from other sectors have already declared their intention to do before you.

AMC and the mass adoption of Bitcoin and crypto

AMC intends to follow those giants who are already ready to launch their “crypto department”. PayPal, for example, only in this summer 2021, it formed a specific division of the team for cryptocurrencies And launched crypto exchange for UK customers.

Within a week, with the hiring of Rick Hagen at PayPal as CEO of Invest at PayPal (Invest company not yet known), yes assumes that the online payment giant could soon open its trading platform, perhaps involving crypto.

But in addition to AMC, PayPal and even Tesla, from 7 September 2021, the country of El Salvador which has legalized the use of Bitcoin, has also brought companies of the likes of McDonald’s, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and Zara to test and accept BTC.