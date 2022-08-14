AMC announces a live event for the end of The Walking Dead

Editorial: TV / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

The Walking Dead is one of the most successful series of recent times and is already preparing to lower the curtain. It is because of this that those responsible have just confirmed that to celebrate the end of the show they are preparing a live event for all fans.

As you surely know, AMC will end The Walking Dead this fall with the last 8 episodes, which will bring to a close the zombie drama that premiered in 2010 and that offered several important moments throughout its 11 seasons.

The series will come to an end this year.

It is because of this that those responsible for the project confirmed that a live event for fans will be held to celebrate the end of the series, all this when the last episode is broadcast on November 20.

Although not many details were said about it, it was the same Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, who stated that an “epic live event” will be held on the night that the final chapter of the series is broadcast ” most successful of cable television.

In addition to this, the executive took advantage of the occasion to promote the other projects related to The Walking Dead that will hit the screen starting next year:

“The Walking Dead Universe will launch 3 new series featuring our beloved characters Rick, Michonne, Maggie, Negan and Daryl in exciting new worlds and settings from the zombie apocalypse,” said McDermott.

It is worth mentioning that these new series include Isle of the Dead, set in post-apocalyptic New York and starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan; Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) solo series set in Europe; and the series that will bring back Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) recently announced.

We remind you that the last chapters of The Walking Dead They will arrive on October 2.

What do you expect from the series finale? Tell us in the comments.

