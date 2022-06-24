AMC+ arrives in Spain with a catalog full of titles and many premieres announced

We were few and a new streaming service arrived. AMC Networks spear AMC+ in Spain, being the first country in Europe to offer the premium subscription service on demand. The service is already available in Orange TV, VodafoneTV, Jazztel TV and how channel on Prime Video and will be expanding its distribution in the coming months.

What can we find in your catalogue?

AMC+ offers an extensive catalog of new AMC+ original series and the best critically acclaimed and fan-loved content from around the world. The launch is accompanied by the premiere of original series by AMC+ What The Walking Dead: Originswith fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; kingwhich is about a Dublin crime family taking on a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones); the crime drama 61st Streetby BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy® winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); the adrenaline thriller of vampires firebite with Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman); too close in which Emily Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist who evaluates a woman accused of a heinous crime; and the hit stop-motion comedy Ultra City Smiths which features the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (fatherhood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (the strength of affection).

In addition to prestigious european series in our country like finnish comedy mister8, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, danish series which is the first noir noir Recorded in the Faroes; and the French In therapythe first series directed by the directors of UntouchableOlivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

What will come to AMC+ in the coming months?

in the coming months, AMC+ will be premiering a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice:Interview with the Vampirestarring Sam Reid (belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Water Sense), Y Mayfair Witches, with Alexandra DaddarioThe White Lotus); and new content The Walking Dead Universelike the long-awaited anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space); Y Isle of the Deadwhich centers on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere on AMC+ next year.

“AMC+ brings audiences thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, hit movies, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing true crime series. Spain is one of our most important international markets and we are very excited to be able to offer AMC+ hand in hand with so many relevant operators and platforms.”said Miquel Penella, president of Streaming Services at AMC Networks.

Manuel Balsera, General Director of AMC Networks International Southern Europe: “We are proud to be the first country in Europe to launch the AMC+ streaming service, something that reinforces our leadership in the field of pay television in Spain by opening new complementary channels to offer quality content. We are delighted to have leading operators and platforms in our country for this launch, to which new partners will soon be added.”

Other AMC+ Original Series that will be released in the coming months include the western noir Dark Winds executive produced by Emmy® winner George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Oscar® winner Robert Redford (Ordinary people) and arriving in service in July; the acclaimed revenge thriller The Beast Must Die with BAFTA winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl) which also opens in July; suspense thriller moonhaven with Dominic Monaghan (lost) and Joe Manganiello (TrueBlood); Y That Dirty Black Bagan epic western starring Dominic Cooper (preacher).