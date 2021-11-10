AMC CEO: Shiba Inu “next in our hit parade”

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Monday said the movie chain is considering how to accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

What happened

Aron’s comments emerged on the company’s third quarter earnings conference call.

“There has just been a wave of inbound messages to our company, and to me personally, that we should become much more active in the cryptocurrency industry and that there is a real opportunity for AMC,” he said. the company’s CEO when asked if SHIB will be accepted as a payment method, The Verge first reported.

Aron said AMC’s decision to evaluate Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment has been underpinned by great demand and is expected to be approved for the first quarter of next year.

Aron said that SHIB, which bills itself as a “Dogecoin killer”, is “next in our cryptocurrency hit parade.”

Because it is important

AMC will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin by the end of this year.

The cinema chain already accepts payments in Dogecoin for its digital gift cards, which can be used on its website, mobile application and in cinemas.

At the end of October Aron asked his Twitter followers if AMC should accept SHIB as well: an overwhelming majority, 81.4%, voted in favor.

During the earnings call, Aron said the company is considering “whether it is feasible for AMC to also consider launching our own cryptocurrency.”

Aron added that AMC is holding “talks” with “several” major Hollywood studios for joint ventures on non-fungible tokens related to major films that are screened in the company’s theaters.

AMC posted third-quarter revenue of $ 755.6 million on Monday, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $ 708.3 million; the company reported a loss per share of $ 0.44, beating Wall Street estimates of a loss per share of $ 0.53.

Price movement

In Monday’s after-hours session, AMC shares fell 4.57% to $ 43 after ending the regular session up nearly 8.1% to $ 45.06; at the time of publication, SHIB was up 2.26% daily to $ 0.0000564.