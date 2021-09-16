AMC Entertainment accepts Ethereum, LTC and BCH | Meanwhile Warren …

AMC Enter, which our readers will know for the incredible series of short squeeze guided, once again, by WBS from Reddit, has decided to double up with the world of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, to quadruple.

The group of cinemas spread throughout the American territory had already announced some time ago that would accept Bitcoin for the payment of tickets at their cinemas by the end of 2021. During the night came the announcement of Adam Aron, CEO of the group, who opens the doors to new cryptocurrencies.

ACM accepts ETGs, LTCs and Bitcoin cash – great news for the crypto sector

Extremely bullish news for Ethereum, Litecoin and also Bitcoin Cash – with $ ETH which seems to be the one that has benefited most from it at least in the very short term.

How to exploit this news – The Signals:

At the cinema with cryptocurrencies? AMC pioneers

The news is important, particularly for morale – and in a certain sense also for potential memetic. AMC is a more than serious and more than solid company – but it also owes its recent popularity in the markets to / r / WallStreetBets, the subreddit which has gone down in investment history thanks to the (un) coordinated operations on Gamestop. Operations that then also involved AMC, decreeing, on balance, its salvation during a particularly dark period for the chain – due to the closure imposed by the anti-COVID measures.

AMC has seized the ball with this renewed popularity – winking at an audience, that of WSB and retail micro-investments, announcing some time ago the acceptance of Bitcoin as a useful currency for payment, and then add, with a tweet that arrived in the night from the CEO of the company, the opening also to Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

Cryptocurrency Lovers: You probably know that at AMC we have announced that we will be accepting Bitcoin for online ticket payments later this year. Today I can confirm that when we implement this measure, it will also affect Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

An announcement that triggered a small wave of purchases, however useful to bring ethereum above altitude $ 3,600 steadily, even exceeding for growth rate over the last few hours Bitcoin, which in the previous days had proved stronger than $ ETH.

What does this mean for Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash?

Probably on the volumes of use not much. As important as it may be AMC in the United States, it is still about amount of tokens modest compared to what these large blockchains already host in terms of transactions.

However it is a very important signal for the sentiment, which is back on track also thanks to the adoption for payment by these groups – which have an important relevance and impact as regards the pop culture. Further signal, if there was a need, that the cryptocurrencies they are to all intents and purposes an integral part of modern culture and that have come out, once and for all, from the circuit of enthusiasts of the first hour.

Meanwhile Senator Warren …

There is a senator in Washington DC, one might paraphrase … There is a senator in Washington who has made the fight against cryptocurrencies its own political raison d’etre. Warren, after attacking Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency world in general – more often than not with unfounded criticism and calibrated more on the FUD that on the sincere concern for US citizens – yesterday took it openly Ethereum, putting on the table of the accused transaction fees.

According to the senator – who does not want to but seems to have understood very little of the crypto revolution – the high costs for transactions on Ethereum they can be a problem for small investors, who would be unfairly affected and thus put their capital at risk.

Warren’s political career hinges on the fight against crypto. Who will get it?

All this on an extremely serious occasion like the US Senate Commission on banking, chaired by none other than Gary Gensler of SEC – a character that our readers are learning to know also for his position on the need to regulate the world of crypto.

The senator then represented a scenario of buying a token worth $ 100, placing it temporally during the recent sell-off, which occurred immediately after Bitcoin’s entry into the list of legally accepted currencies in El Salvador.

“The fees for exchanging two crypto-tokens on the Ethereum network exceeded $ 500, clearly much more than the $ 100 worth I was trying to exchange.”

True, as it is also true however that such transactions can be done on exchange, who do not charge this type of commission – and without then taking into account the fact that Ethereum it is moving to a PoS system, which will drastically reduce the costs of using the network. Without forgetting that it was actually a very special situation – and that those who did not sell then have probably already recovered their investment. FUD, Once again. With an important novelty: the markets seem to have completely cared about it – a sign that even the FUD of the most prominent politicians on the planet now have very little power against Ethereum, Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies in general.

The scenario on Ethereum is bullish

What happened during the night is a sign of the incredible strength of $ ETH on the market. After an uninspiring week, even in relation to other cryptocurrencies, this type of news was enough to bring Ethereum back to lead the market.

A great sign for who he is long on Ethereum – which according to our fundamental analysis would do well to stay on this type of position. Because the target prices indicated by ours ETH forecasts they speak for themselves – there will be other increases by the end of the year – and the ATH (the all-time high) could be reached and exceeded.