Amc Entertainment will accept bitcoins in its cinemas

Article appeared on Forbes.com by Kimberlee Speakman

In a conference call, the CEO of Amc Entertainment said it will begin accepting bitcoin for online ticket purchases and concessions later this year, which would make it the first cinema chain to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option.

The CEO of Amc Entertainment, Adam Aron, said the technology systems to process bitcoin payments will be operational by the end of the year, CNBC reported.

Yahoo Finance said Aron also mentioned, while commenting on the company’s accounts, that the company’s new investors were “excited” about cryptocurrencies.

However, Aron did not detail how bitcoin transactions would work or what the buying process would be like for customers. Aron also said that AMC cinemas will start accepting Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Forbes contacted Amc Entertainment for more details.

The context

Companies that accept bitcoins include PayPal and Starbucks through the Bakkt app, which converts the cryptocurrency into payment, according to Business Insider. Tesla, which accepted bitcoin as a payment earlier this year, eventually stopped accepting it in May. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July that the company will likely begin accepting bitcoin again once it has verified that the “renewable energy usage rate is 50% or more.” As of Monday, the trading price of a single bitcoin was around $ 46,000.

Big numbers

46 million. This is roughly the number of Americans who own at least a share of bitcoin, according to a study by the New York Digital Investment Group. This equates to approximately 17% of the US adult population.