AMC+ lands in Spain | Film and TV

AMC Networks has launched its new premium on-demand subscription service, which is already available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video, and will expand its distribution in the coming months.

“We are proud to be the first country in Europe to launch the AMC+ streaming service, something that reinforces our leadership in the field of pay television in Spain by opening new complementary channels to offer quality content. We are delighted to have leading operators and platforms in our country for this launchto which new partners will soon be added”, he assures Manuel BalseraManaging Director of AMC Networks International Southern Europe.

For Michael PenellaPresident of AMC Networks Streaming Services: “AMC+ brings audiences thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, hit movies, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing TV series. true crime. Spain is one of our most important international markets and we are very excited to be able to offer AMC+ together with so many relevant operators and platforms.”

The release is accompanied by the premiere of AMC+ original series such as The Walking Dead: Originswith fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; kingwhich is about a Dublin crime family taking on a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones); the crime drama 61st Streetby BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy® winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); the adrenaline thriller of vampires firebite with Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman); too closeand in which Emily Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist who evaluates a woman accused of a heinous crime; and the hit stop-motion comedy Ultra City Smiths which features the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (fatherhood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (the strength of love).

AMC+ too offers prestigious european series in our country like finnish comedy mister8, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, Danish series that is the first nordic noir filmed in the Faroe Islands; and the French In therapythe first series directed by the directors of UntouchableOlivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

in the coming months AMC+ will be premiering a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice: Interview with the Vampirestarring Sam Reid (belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Water Sense), Y Mayfair Witches, with Alexandra DaddarioThe White Lotus); and new content from the Universe of The Walking Deadlike the long-awaited anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space); Y Isle of the Deadwhich centers on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere on AMC+ next year.

Other original series from AMC+ that will be released in the coming months include the western noir Dark Winds executive produced by Emmy® winner George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Oscar® winner Robert Redford (Ordinary people) and arriving in service in July; the acclaimed revenge thriller The Beast Must die with BAFTA winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl) which also opens in July; suspense thriller moonhaven with Dominic Monaghan (lost) and Joe Manganiello (TrueBlood); Y That Dirty Black Bagan epic western starring Dominic Cooper (preacher).