AMC Networks dedicates a special programming in March to International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, during March and especially on Tuesday the 8th, the television channels SundanceTV, Somos, Dark and Xtrm, produced by AMC Networks International, pay tribute to female protagonists and creators in a special program with more of 50 titles. In addition to their broadcast on the channels, many of these titles will be available on demand on the main television operators.

Among the contents, the special invites viewers to discover inspiring women filmmakers from around the world in the cycle creators on SundanceTV with names like Isabel Coixett, Iciar Bollain, Agnes Varda, Deniz Gamze Ergüven or Alexandra Marquez; or the selection of titles with some of the most emblematic Spanish actresses in the history of Spanish cinema such as Sarah Montiel, Emma Suarez, Rocio durcal or carmen maura in the special The great women of our cinema on Are, the channel specializing in Spanish cinema of all time. You can also enjoy the special scream queens on Darkthe only channel in Spain dedicated to horror, which shows the evolution of women in genre cinema over the decades, with faces as prominent as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana Torrent, Charlize Theron, Tony Cole or Lupita Nyongo; or Armed and pissed offa selection of films broadcast on the channel specializing in action xtrmstarring characters as combative as zhang ziyi or Michelle Yeoh in Tiger and Dragon.

Special programming around Women’s Day

SundanceTV: Creators

SundanceTV presents the weekends of March at 10:30 p.m. a cycle that honors and vindicates inspiring filmmakers. The special includes a dozen movies on the linear channel and another twelve on demand. Although different in their style, they all portray women who remain faithful to their feminine instincts during vital processes of change.

in the multi-award winning mustangDeniz Gamze Ergüven portrays the oppression of young women in Turkey, while the Spanish I give you my eyes, from Iciar Bollain, meant a paradigm shift in social cinema about partner abuse. Reinventing yourself is another crucial issue in Learning to drive (Isabel Coixett), in which a woman (Patricia Clarkson) recently abandoned by her husband will have to turn her life around and finally get behind the wheel, just like in the Swedish comedy Britt Marie’s new life (Tuva Novotny) where the protagonist will end up being the coach of a local soccer team.

Experimentation in youth will be themes present in Blue My Mind (Lisa Bruhmann) and in The last sigh (Lea Pool) while economic obstacles will be the protagonists in No roof or law (Agnes Varda) and in the Mexican girls well (Alexandra Marquez). The special includes the premiere in SundanceTV of the acclaimed A gender issue (mimi leder), a drama based on true events about the origins of the iconic judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a unique case of gender discrimination brought to court in the United States.

Friday 4. my life at 60 (2014). Director: Sigrid Hoerner

Saturday 5. I give you my eyes (2003). Director: Iciar Bollain

Sunday 6. Britt Maire’s new life (2019). Director: Tuva Novotny

Friday the 11th. wild friendships (2019). Director: Sophie Hyde

Saturday 12. lost in translation (2003). Director: Sofia Coppola

Sunday 13. girls well (2018). Director: Alejandra Marquez

Friday the 18th. mustang (2015). Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Saturday 19. my best summer (2018). Director: Becca Gleason

Sunday 20. No roof or law (1985). Director: Agnes Varda

Friday 25. Learning to drive (2014). Director: Isabel Coixet

Saturday 26. A gender issue (2018). Director: Mimi Leder

Sunday 27. Between them (2016). Director: Solange Cicurel

SundanceTV titles available on demand in March:

Lost in Translation (2003). Director: Sofia Coppola

Why is it that women always want more? (2005). Director: Cecile Telerman

Mug (2018). Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Aurora (Never Happy) (2016). Director: Emilie Deleuze

Blue My Mind (2017). Director: Lisa Bruhlmann

The problems of Dorien B. (2019). Director: Anke Blonde

L’idole (2002). Director: Samantha Lang

plunger (2017). Director: Melanie Laurent

You’ll Never Walk Alone (2015). Director: Charlotte of Turckheim

The last sigh (2000). Director: Lea Pool

Une jeunesse dorée (2018). Director: Eva Ionesco

With the wind (2018). Director: Bettina Oberli

We are: The great women of our cinema

monthly special

Every night of the weekend of March, at 9:30 p.m., Arethe channel dedicated to all time, offers a selection of titles with the most emblematic Spanish actresses, reflecting the situation and the moment that women have experienced throughout different stages of our history.

Saturday 5. lady doctor (1973)

Sunday 6. love below zero (1960)

Saturday 12. Ay Carmela! (1990)

Sunday 13. Lovers (1991)

Saturday 19. the lucky star (1997)

Sunday 20. The Turkish Passion (1994)

Saturday 26. A lady named Andrew (1970)

Sunday 27. Dew of the Stain (1962)

Special March 8 in Somos

The channel specialized in Spanish cinema Somos dedicates its programming to this day through twelve titles starring some of the most representative actresses of our cinema.

light brunette (1954)

I will Survive (1999)

the violet (1958)

lady doctor (1973)

love below zero (1960)

A lady named Andrew (1970)

Dew of the Stain (1962)

the lucky star (1997)

The Turkish Passion (1994)

How is the service! (1968)

Ay Carmela! (1990)

Lovers (1991)

Dark: Scream Queens

Dark, the only channel in Spain dedicated entirely to terror, allocates its programming to March 8 to a special that shows the evolution of women in this genre over the decades. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana Torrent, Charlize Theron, Rebecca Hall, Tony Collette or Lupita Nyongor they are some of the female faces that can be seen on the channel.

Tuesday, March 8



the woman from hell (2019)

prom night (1980)

The halloween night (1978)

Node (2009)

phenomenon (1985)

dark places (2015)

The Rookford Curse (2011)

the columnist (2019)

Bliss (2019)

hereditary (2018)

Little Monsters (2019)

Xtrm: Armed and pissed off

xtrm, the television channel with the best action content, pays tribute to the most combative women with four films in which they show all their weapons and fight with admirable toughness.

Tuesday, March 8

Grimm’s Avengers: Wartime (2018)

Lady Bloodfight (2016)

The Huntress: Rune of the Dead (2019)

Tiger and dragon (2000)

