AMC Networks launches AMC+ in Spain

The service is now available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video, offering an extensive catalog of new original series from AMC+.

The service is already available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and will expand its distribution in the coming months.

AMC+ offers an extensive catalog of new AMC+ original series and the best critically acclaimed and fan-loved content from around the world.

The launch is accompanied by the premiere of AMC+ original series such as The Walking Dead: Origins; with fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Kin, about a Dublin crime family taking on a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones); the crime drama 61st Street, by BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); the adrenaline thriller of vampires firebite with Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Rob Collins (Clevermann); too close in which Emily Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist evaluating a woman accused of a heinous crime; and the hit stop-motion comedy Ultra City Smiths which features the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (parenthood), John C Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (the strength of love).

AMC+ also offers prestigious European series in our country, such as the Finnish comedy Mister8, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, Danish series that is the first nordic noir filmed in the Faroe Islands; and the French In therapy, the first series directed by the directors of Untouchable, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

In the coming months, AMC+ will debut a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novels: Interview with the Vampire, starring Sam Reid (belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Water Sense), and Mayfair Witches, with Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus); and new content from the Universe of walking dead, like the long-awaited anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space); Y isle of the dead, which centers on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere on AMC+ next year.

According to Miquel Penella, President of Streaming Services for AMC Networks: “AMC+ offers audiences thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, hit movies, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing true crime series. Spain is one of our most important international markets and we are very excited to be able to offer AMC+ hand in hand with so many relevant operators and platforms.”

Manuel Balsera, General Director of AMC Networks International Southern Europe, added: “We are proud to be the first country in Europe to launch the AMC+ streaming service, something that reinforces our leadership in the field of pay television in Spain by opening new complementary ways to offer quality content. We are delighted to have leading operators and platforms in our country for this launch, to which new partners will soon be added.”

Other AMC+ original series that will premiere in the coming months include the western noir Dark Winds which is executive produced by Emmy winner George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Oscar winner Robert Redford (Ordinary people) and arriving in service in July; the acclaimed revenge thriller The Beast Must Die with BAFTA winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl) which also opens in July; suspense thriller moonhaven with Dominic Monagahan (lost) and Joe Manganiello (TrueBlood); Y That Dirty Black Bag, an epic western starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher).