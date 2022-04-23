AMC Premieres Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B

Lima.- With 24 hours of difference from its premiere in the United States, AMC presents season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. It can be seen starting Monday, April 18 at 9:00 pm AMC released the trailer and key art this week.

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue their search for Father, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. . Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers. Morgan (Lennie James), struggling to hold out hope of reuniting with his family, knows that Alicia is key to his survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In addition, in this new edition of eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists:

“Madison Clark is a pivotal character to the TWD universe, she is heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force for benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back,” he added.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista, and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, it is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.

The AMC channel can be seen in Peru on Claro TV (channel 131, 593 HD) and DirecTV (channel 210, 1210 HD).

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related