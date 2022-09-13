AMC+ premieres ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, new spin-off of the dead world

Each episode of ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ are self-contained stories centered around different characters, both new and returning from the original series.

The AMC+ platform exclusively premieres next Thursday, September 22, the new series from the growing universe of ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘Tales of The Walking Dead‘. The spin-off is an anthology series made up of independent episodes focusing on different characters, both new and returning from the original series.

Each one hour episode has its own tone and point of view, with characters having to make life and death decisions. The production allows viewers to learn about the apocalypse through different perspectives, discovering more worlds, mythology and mysteries of the ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.

The series stars Anthony Edwards (‘Who is Anna?’), Parker Posey (‘Lost in Space’), Samantha Morton (‘The Walking Dead’), Olivia Munn (‘The Newsroom’), Terry Crews (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), Jillian Bell (“Godmothers”), Poppy Liu (‘Hacks’), Jessie T Usher (“Independence Day: Counterattack”), Daniella Pineda (“Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”), among others.

This is the first episode of the series

Story of the road trip of a lonely ‘prepper’ who leaves his bunker in search of a woman from his past. In the path, you meet someone who is your polar opposite, but join forces to find their lost loved ones. Starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.