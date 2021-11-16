AMC prepares to accept Shiba Inu for payments

Adam Aron, managing director of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), said on Twitter Monday that it had asked a payment service provider to provide support for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) so that the cinema chain can accept the meme coin for online payments.

Aron said AMC will be the first customer of BitPay to accept SHIB within the next two to four months.

Payments in SHIB will be accepted for both the purchase of cinema tickets and the concessions (aka food and drink), according to Aron’s tweet.

Attention #SHIBArmy: Our friends @Bitpay decided to support Shiba Inu specifically because I asked, so AMC can take Shiba Inu for online payments of movie tickets and concessions. @AMCTheatres to be the first @bitpay client to accept Shiba Inu. Timing 60-120 days. This is a WOW! pic.twitter.com/F54i22hHDv – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 15, 2021

Aron said last week that AMC was considering how the company could accept SHIB and that the coin was “next in our cryptocurrency hit parade.”

AMC has started accepting payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum and two other cryptocurrencies, adding that it will soon also introduce the ability to accept payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Dogecoin, SHIB’s rival currency, is accepted by AMC in the form of digital gift cards, accepted on the chain’s website, mobile application and theaters for a maximum value of $ 200 per day.

BitPay said in a blog post on Monday that users of its services can spend cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and DOGE for purchases on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) via its “cryptocurrency debit card”.

The Bitpay-Amazon announcement failed to pick up DOGE, but it spurred a discussion among users of r / Dogecoin, a major Reddit forum dedicated to meme cryptocurrency.

At the time of publication, SHIB was down 2.27% daily to $ 0.0000515.

