AMC presents in April the special “Spider-month”

AMC presents in April a selection of the best films of the endearing Peter Parker that includes "Spider-Man", "Spider-Man 2", "Spider-Man 3" and "The incredible Spider-Man 2".

“Spider-Man” (2002):

The film centers on teenage genius Peter Parker, who develops superhuman spider-like abilities after being bitten by a genetically altered spider. Starring Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco.

“Spider-Man 2” (2004):

This second installment is set two years later, and finds Pweter Parker struggling to manage both his personal life and his Spider-man duties. Meanwhile, Doctor Otto Octavis becomes a villain after a failed experiment that kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused to mechanical tentacles. Starring Tobery Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina and James Franco.

“Spider-Man 3” (2007):

It seems that Peter Parker has struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But he undergoes a terrible transformation when his suit turns black and releases his dark and vengeful personality. Under the influence of his new costume, Peter becomes an egoist who only cares about himself. He has to face a dilemma: enjoy his new powers or remain a compassionate hero. Meanwhile, he is threatened by two fearsome enemies: Venom and the Sandman. Starring Tobey Maguire, Kristen Dunst, James Franco and Thomas Haden Church.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014):

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, juggling his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down bad guys, and high school with the one he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while discovering new clues about his past. Starring Andrew Grafield, Emma Stone, Jami Foxx and Den DeHaan.

